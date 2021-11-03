Moscow and the Moscow region decided not to extend the non-working days. Five regions took another week

The authorities of Moscow and the Moscow region on Wednesday announced that they do not plan to extend non-working days after November 7. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov made relevant statements almost simultaneously.

Both regions are not going to introduce any additional restrictions from Monday, but they will keep those that were introduced or announced earlier – from mandatory removal for some employees to a QR code system for visiting museums and theaters.

At the same time, several regions have already announced the extension of non-working days for another week – such a right was granted to them by Russian President Vladimir Putin. TASS has collected the main information about the latest decisions of the regional authorities.

Moscow and the region are opening

From November 8, all public places that were closed on non-working days will be able to open in Moscow and the Moscow region. These are schools and colleges, cafes and restaurants, non-food stores, service organizations and a number of others.

The system of QR codes for them is not planned to be distributed yet – as it was announced earlier, it will continue to work only for theaters and museums, as well as for public events. At the same time, from Monday, the maximum attendance of theaters and museums will be increased from 50% to 70%.

In Moscow and the region, the requirement for employers to send 30% of employees to work remotely will remain (not counting those vaccinated, recovered from illness over the past six months, doctors and workers in a number of strategic industries).

In addition, from November 8, elderly or people suffering from a number of chronic diseases, who have not been vaccinated and have not been ill, will be blocked from social cards for travel in public transport. In Moscow, this category of citizens will also have to observe the so-called home regime, in the Moscow region it has not been officially introduced.

The regions are extending