Moscow region refused to extend non-working days :: Society :: RBC

The Moscow region, like Moscow, will not extend the non-working days after November 7. But in the region, partial remote control and QR codes will continue to operate.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti



The Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov, following the Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, said that non-working days in the Moscow Region would not be extended, the regional headquarters reports.

“The situation with covid in the Moscow region is gradually stabilizing – thanks to our doctors, all residents who were vaccinated, they try to limit contacts and take care of the health of loved ones. All this gives us the opportunity to resume the work of cafes, restaurants, entertainment centers, the service sector, as well as full-time education in schools from November 8, ”the governor said.

However, a number of restrictions will remain in the region after November 7:

30% of employees must stay remote;

telecommuting should still be maintained for all employees over 60 years of age;

the validity of social transport cards providing free travel is suspended for residents over 60 years of age and with chronic diseases, if they have not yet been vaccinated against coronavirus or have not had it within the last six months.

sports, physical culture, leisure, entertainment, entertainment, exhibition, educational, advertising and other similar events are allowed only if all spectators have a special QR code and a mask. Otherwise, no more than 50 people can take part in the event;

aggregators continue to have a duty to transfer taxi orders exclusively to vaccinated drivers.