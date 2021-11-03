Musk published in Chinese verse about Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

A mysterious publication appeared on the Twitter page of Tesla CEO Elon Musk – a poem in Chinese. Users have already drawn an analogy between the content of the verse and the events in the world of cryptocurrencies.

A quatrain entitled “Humanity” appeared in the billionaire’s microblogging on November 2. It can be translated as:

“The stalks of the beans are set on fire to boil the beans,

The beans in the pot are screaming.

We are born from the same root

So why should we burn each other so zealously. “

The authorship of the “Verse of the Seven Steps” is attributed to the ancient Chinese poet Cao Zhi, who lived in the 2nd-3rd centuries, but it was published in 430 in the classic text “Shisho Xinyu”, which is translated from Chinese as “A New Story of the World’s Tales.”

In this short quatrain, the author uses the image of beans as an allegory to describe the conflict with his brother, the founder of the Wei State, Emperor Cao Pei. According to legend, Cao Pei suspected Cao Zhi of trying to usurp power and summoned his brother to trial.

The emperor ordered the poet to write a poem that would convince him of his brother’s innocence. Cao Pei was so moved by the comparison of their relationship to beans that he spared his brother.

Musk did not explain why he published this poem, so the commentators only had to guess. As a result, a fairly popular theory has emerged on social networks Twitter and Weibo.

She says that the Tesla CEO thus drew an analogy between two “comic” cryptocurrencies – Dogecoin, which he himself supports, and the Shiba Inu token. As confirmation, the authors point to the similarity in the sound of the word “beans” in Chinese (“dou”) and Doge.

As confirmation, the authors point to the similarity in the sound of the word "beans" in Chinese ("dou") and Doge.