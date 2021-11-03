Myasnikov called the arguments of anti-vaccinators illiteracy and verbiage

Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov called all the arguments of opponents of vaccination “blatant ignorance and verbiage.”

He recalled that now scientists from 61 countries are developing 155 new vaccines. “Illiterate idiots? Or again a world conspiracy? Or do we just believe with our hearts?”

According to the doctor, he receives many messages from his subscribers who are trying to convince him that vaccinations against COVID-19 are sheer harm. And the allegedly increased mortality in recent years is a sad result of vaccination. Myasnikov sincerely does not understand why many Russians believe such “false experts.”

“America, Europe, Israel, Cuba, China, India, Iran, South Africa, Australia are developing more and more vaccines and see no other way out of this situation. Attention: today 61 countries are testing 155 new vaccines against COVID in 485 clinical trials,” – the doctor gives his arguments.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that after a full course of vaccination with Russian drugs, only 2-5 percent of Russians fall ill. At the same time, those who have been vaccinated very rarely end up in the hospital with a severe form of COVID-19.