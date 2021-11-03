Named the most economical and tenacious car – Rambler / auto

The most economical and tenacious car that can be purchased on the secondary market in Russia is a Peugeot 408 with a 1.6 DV6CM turbodiesel engine. This opinion was expressed by the expert of the magazine “Za Rulem” Sergei Zinoviev.

As noted by Zinoviev, the main feature of the model is a 112-115 hp engine adapted for Russia. The motor is unpretentious, economical and popular – it is still used in commercial vehicles, and previously it was installed on many Volvo, Ford and Mazda models. Diesel fuel consumption is 4.9 liters per 100 kilometers.

Also in the advantages of the sedan were excellent sound insulation, high-quality plastic, reliable suspension and low maintenance costs.

Among the problems of the car, the expert named rare leaks and debris in the oil channels of the turbocharger. In addition, the EGR valves need to be cleaned periodically. However, up to 250 thousand kilometers of run, the owners, most likely, will not face serious problems, and in general, the engine resource exceeds 500 thousand km, which is quite achievable with timely maintenance.