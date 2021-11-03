Naomi Campbell, Iman and Rihanna for W Magazine. September 2014 | Intermoda.Ru

Common projects of models of different generations this fall can already be distinguished as a separate trend, the development of which portends not only a lot of original photo shoots, but also the impending serious reforms within the industry. Interestingly, the driving force behind the new trend is still those who stood at its origins – the most eminent black models. For those who missed this story or have already forgotten its beginning, recall: in May 2014, after celebrating her 44th birthday, Naomi Campbell told reporters from Harper’s Bazar that she was working with other “retired” catwalk stars on a project, the details of which were not disclosed. In confirmation of this, a real model revival began in June: companies started with the participation not only of Campbell herself, but also Tyra Banks, Claudia Schiffer and Mila Jovovich. For the September issue of the same Harper’s Bazar, more than 15 models have been shot – a real kaleidoscope – including Iman.

Coming out with Rihanna on the cover this month, W Magazine offers a more focused look at what’s going on. In one shoot, he brings together three dark-skinned beauties who have thrilled and thrilled the imagination of men for three generations in a row. The beautiful Iman is almost 60, Naomi is in her fifths, Rihanna is only 26, but hardly anyone would dare to call one of them too old, despite the sometimes impressive difference. The fashion world, which has successfully dictated to us for over a hundred years what to wear and how to present ourselves, now wants to talk about age, or rather about its convention. That at any time in her life a woman can and is able to remain beautiful, modern and stylish, if such is her desire. And if Europe has long been ready to accept this axiom, then the path of Russia again seems to be very thorny and far from the easiest.