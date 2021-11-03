Near “Moscow-City” there was a collapse of the ground by 1.2 thousand “squares”

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-02/okolo_moskva_siti_proizoshel_obval_grunta_na_1_2_tys_kvadratov https://www.znak.com/2021-11-02/okolo_moskva_siti_proizoshel_obval_grunta_na_1_2_tys_kvadratov 2021.11.02

In Moscow, on Krasnopresnenskaya embankment, near the Moscow-City business center, 1.2 thousand square meters of soil collapsed. m., information about the victims is being specified. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the emergency services of the city.

Telegram channel “Moscow News”

“Krasnopresnenskaya embankment, opposite the house number 14, there was a collapse of the ground, the preliminary area is 30 by 40 meters, there is no information on the victims, it is being specified,” the emergency services told the agency.

Traffic on the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment section, as reported by the Moscow Department of Transport, is blocked for road works.

According to the Moskva agency, the collapse occurred near the Capital Towers construction site from the side of the projected passage. “There was an emergency situation related to the outflow of groundwater – this is a natural phenomenon,” the press service of the company explained.

As a result of the collapse of the ground, it is known that the cabins, the fence, as well as the pillars and the road were damaged.