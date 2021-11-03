Netgear Unveils First 5G Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System

Netgear announced the industry’s first 5G Tri-band WiFi 6 mesh system for deploying mesh wireless networks in large homes or offices.

The novelty (model NBK752) belongs to the tri-band solutions. High data transfer rates are supported – up to 4.2 Gbps. An additional dedicated bandwidth provides connectivity between the primary router and the satellite.

The router is equipped with a 5G modem for connecting to fifth generation cellular networks. Thus, users will be able to organize high-speed Internet access in any place where there is a 5G infrastructure: for this, it is enough to have an operator’s SIM card.

The main router has two Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and one Gigabit Ethernet WAN connector. The satellite has only two Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports.

It is about MU-MIMO support. The router carries 1 GB of RAM and 512 MB of flash memory on board.

The kit is already available for ordering: it can be purchased for an approximate price of $ 1,100.