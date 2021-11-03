new photos of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

Source: 24 channel

The pictures were taken by the paparazzi on the set of the movie “Spencer”. The footage, which quickly spread on Twitter, shows Kristen Stewart with blond hair, who from afar is an exact copy of the legendary Princess Diana.

Interestingly Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana: how the actress gets used to this role

“Spencer”: what is known about the film

The biographical drama “Spencer” tells about the dramatic days in the life of Princess Diana. In 1991, Lady Dee spent Christmas with the royal family in Norfolk. And after the holidays, she realized that she wanted to put an end to her relationship with Charles. How Princess Diana made a fateful decision and how she survived this difficult period – viewers will see in the fall of 2021, when the premiere of the tape is scheduled.

The drama was directed by Pablo Lorraine. He invited Kristen Stewart to the lead role, which caused a mixed reaction from the network. After sharp criticism, the director did not change his mind, and the new shots of the actress in the role of Princess Diana finally convinced the audience that the American could be reincarnated as Lady Dee.

At the same time, in a comment to reporters, Kristen Stewart admitted that in fact her transformation is not easy. For several months, the actress took courses in dialectology to learn how to speak with a British accent. In addition, the pressure of society also affects her work, because you need to play a legendary figure in the history of Great Britain.

“It’s a dive into an emotional representation of who Diana was at a turning point in her life. It’s an agonizing effort for her to get back into her own place, to put all these pieces together, starting with Spencer’s last name, as Diana tries to hold on to what it means to her. that’s the name behind it, “commented the EW actress.



Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana / Photo Just Jared