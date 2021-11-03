New speed penalty, Skoda Slavia and more. Autonews of the day :: Autonews

Photo: Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS



Drivers want to be fined for speeding by 5 km / h Moscow has proposed to seriously toughen the punishment for violators of the speed limit. This initiative was put forward by the deputy from the Yabloko party Daria Besedina. Among her proposals is the reduction of the free threshold from 20 km / h to 5 km / h. According to Kommersant, the draft amendments to the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation will be considered by the Moscow City Duma in the near future. Besedina proposes a fine of 500 rubles. for exceeding by 5–10 km / h, however, for repeated exceeding of the speed limit by 10–20 km / h, the driver will have to pay 1 thousand rubles. For exceeding the limit by 20-40 km / h, according to the bill, the offender will be fined 2.5 thousand rubles.

Compulsory work up to 35 hours or a fine of 10 thousand rubles. will punish those who exceeded the speed of 40-60 kilometers per hour. For speeding by 60-80 km / h, the driver will be deprived of his license and up to 60 hours of compulsory work or a fine of 15-20 thousand rubles. Exceeding the speed limit by more than 80 km / h will result in administrative arrest for up to 15 days and deprivation of rights for the offender. In addition, Besedina proposed to cancel the discount on fines for such violations. New order of medical examination for drivers will be postponed to spring 2022 The Russian Ministry of Health plans to postpone the entry into force of the new rules for medical examination for drivers. The bill was going to be passed for a long time, but every time after consideration it was sent back for revision. The last time the date of entry into force of the amendments was called January 1, 2022, but now the project has been postponed until March 1 of the next year.

According to the document, additional tests for alcohol will have to be taken by those drivers in whom the narcologist finds signs of alcohol or drug abuse. So, if a narcologist detects signs of alcohol or psychoactive substance abuse, such motorists will have to be sent for additional tests. Laboratory tests of blood and (or) urine for the diagnosis of alcohol consumption will be carried out only if a psychiatrist-narcologist detects symptoms and syndromes of a disease (condition) that is considered a medical contraindication to driving. Skoda showed the design of the new sedan Slavia Skoda has released the first design sketches of the new Slavia budget sedan, which will debut on November 18, 2021. Judging by the images, the novelty will be made in the typical Skoda style with a large radiator grille with vertical slats, which is visually combined with narrow diode headlights. The Slavia model name refers to the bicycles and motorcycles of the same name from the late 19th century by Laurin & Klement, founded in Mlada Boleslav by Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement. Subsequently, the successor of the business of this company was the Skoda company.