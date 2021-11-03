“Night of the Arts” in the era of rampant coronavirus

Despite the fourth wave of coronavirus, the “Night of the Arts” action will take place on November 3 and 4 in the Vladimir region. The program includes exhibitions, master classes, performances, poetry vernissages. But without QR codes, certificates or certificates, events will not be allowed

In 2021, despite the unfavorable epidemic situation, the traditional All-Russian cultural and educational action “Night of the Arts” in cultural institutions of the Vladimir region will take place. Events will be held on November 3 and 4 in face-to-face and online formats.

Residents of the region are warned that they will be able to get to the “Night of the Arts” only if they have valid QR codes, certificates or certificates of vaccination against COVID-19 or the transferred coronavirus, or a negative PCR test (valid for no more than three days). These rules do not apply to persons under 18 years of age. Attendance at all events of the action is strictly in a medical mask.

FINE ARTS PROMOTION CENTER

In the Vladimir Center for the Promotion of Fine Arts on November 4, from 19:00 to 22:00, the Gallery of Modern Art, the museum exposition “Vladimir School of Painting”, the exhibitions “Vasily Tropinin. The Image of the Era ”and“ In the Footsteps of Vladimir Rus ”, personal exhibition of Andrey Orekhov. Guests will enjoy the poetic vernissage of Galina Menshikova, a concert of the vocal group “Formanta”, a children’s zone from the teachers of the art studio “Rainbow”.

VLADIMIRO-SUZDAL MUSEUM-RESERVE

On November 4, events for children and adults will take place at the sites of the Chambers Museum Center in Vladimir, the Kremlin Museum Complex in Suzdal, the Maltsov Crystal Museum in Gus-Khrustalny, and the visit center of the Vladimir Khrapovitsky estate in Muromtsevo.

In the museum center “Chambers” the culmination of the holiday will be the presentation of the project “The Legendary Campaign of the Prophetic Oleg”. It will consist of a musical and literary composition and the opening of an exhibition of one painting dedicated to the feat of the ancient Russian prince Oleg. The event will be attended by the author of the picture – artist Ilya Lysenkov, the festive choir of the Danilov Monastery under the direction of Georgy Safonov, the Vladimir Russian Orchestra under the direction of the Honored Artist of Russia Anatoly Antonov. People’s Artist of Russia Sergei Shakurov will be a special guest of the event. The beginning is at 19:00, the opening of the exhibition is at 20:00.

On the evening of November 4, all expositions and exhibitions will be open in the “Chambers”. The curators of the collections will conduct their own excursions to the exhibitions “Alexander Nevsky. The Legend of the Saint “and” Sungir. Human and nature”. An unusual “Excursion in the dark” exhibition “White stone carving in the cathedrals of Ancient Rus” will allow you to learn more about medieval monuments of the XII and XIII centuries by touching the copies of the bas-reliefs.

The Children’s Museum Center will host interactive lessons for children “In grandmother’s hands”.

CLASSIC MUSIC CENTER

On November 4, at 18:30, the “Night of the Arts” will begin at the Center for Classical Music with the Governor’s Symphony Orchestra conducted by Artem Markin. The collective has prepared a program based on the works of Russian classics – Modest Mussorgsky, Sergei Rachmaninov and Sergei Prokofiev.

VLADIMIR REGIONAL PUPPET THEATER

On November 4, the Vladimir Regional Puppet Theater invites young spectators to the fabulous performances “About the Hedgehog and the Bear” and “The Turnip”, as well as to master classes that will acquaint children with the traditions of the peoples of Russia.

VLADIMIR REGIONAL PHILHARMONY

At the Vladimir Regional Philharmonic Society on November 4, “Night of the Arts” will be held with the Chamber String Orchestra conducted by Alexander Sonin. The program includes classics and works of contemporary authors. The beginning is at 18:30.

VLADIMIR REGIONAL SCIENTIFIC LIBRARY

On November 4, from 18:00 at the Vladimir Regional Scientific Library, guests will see the program “The Diverse World of Dance” of the student chamber ballet “Gestus” of the Vladimir State University.

VLADIMIR REGIONAL LIBRARY FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH

On November 4, the Vladimir Regional Library for Children and Youth will host the opening of an exhibition by Vladimir photographer Denis Zverev “Flaunt, city of Petrov! ..” and performer Valery Arkhipov.

REGIONAL SPECIAL LIBRARY FOR THE BLIND

On November 3, a book-illustrative exhibition “The Great Power of Art!” Will be held in the regional special library for the blind. It will feature relief-point and relief-graphic publications on music and the history of costume.

VLADIMIR REGIONAL HOUSE OF ARTS WORKERS

The Regional House of Artists on November 4 invites everyone to an exhibition of paintings by the graphic artist Vladimir Korchagin.

VLADIMIR ACADEMIC DRAMA THEATER

The Vladimir Academic Drama Theater will hold an online screening of the play “Isadora. Born by the Sea. ” It can be seen on the links:

https://www.culture.ru/live/broadcast/19721/spektakl-aisedora-rozhdennaya-u-morya and

https://vk.com/teatr33 …

GOROKHOVETSKY HISTORICAL AND ARCHITECTURAL MUSEUM

On November 3, the Gorokhovets Historical and Architectural Museum will open the doors of all its expositions. From 16:00 to 19:30 it will be possible to visit the main facilities of the institution free of charge:

museum of merchants “House of Ershov (Sapozhnikov)” (Nagornaya st., 4);

archaeological exposition “House of Kanonnikov” (Naberezhnaya str., 44);

Museum of Technical Thought “House of Morozov” (Lenin St., 83);

art salon “House of Kanonnikov” (Naberezhnaya str., 44).

MUROMSK HISTORICAL AND ART MUSEUM

On November 4, the Murom History and Art Museum from 17:00 to 21:00 organizes free visits to its expositions and exhibitions:

in the exhibition center (Murom, Moskovskaya str., 13) it will be possible to see the exposition “Murom antiquity. City and Citizens “and” Murom-grad. Treasures of Ancient Murom ”, the exhibition“ Travel to Italy. European engraving and watercolors of the 18th-19th centuries from the funds of the museum “, visit the quest-guide” Museum secrets “;

in the art gallery (Pervomayskaya st., 6) the exposition “Russian and Western European art of the 16th – early 20th centuries” will be open, and by appointment you can get a master class from Maria Maistrova on the topic “Still life is what: a dead nature or a quiet life ? “.

MUSEUM-RESERVE “ALEXANDROVSKAYA SLOBODA”

In Aleksandrov, in the Aleksandrovskaya Sloboda Museum-Reserve, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, guests can visit the following exhibitions free of charge: “The Tsar’s Dvor in Aleksandrovskaya Sloboda” (with multimedia screens); “The Last Secret of Ivan the Terrible”; “Tsarskaya kvassnaya”; as well as free admission to the chamber chambers of the Crucifixion Bell Tower and the complexes: “In the Merchant Shop”, “The World of a Provincial Estate”, “The World of a Russian Village”. In the interior of the merchant’s shop there will be an action “Once upon a time there was a city” – a virtual journey into the history of Aleksandrov during the Soviet era.

