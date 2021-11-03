Nissan will recall Terrano crossovers in Russia due to rust on the engine :: Autonews

Nissan has announced the recall of 514 Terrano crossovers in Russia, which were released from October 22 to November 26, 2020. Cars are sent for service due to the likelihood of corrosion, Rosstandart reports.

The reason for the service action was an error during the assembly process of cars. Engine numbers may not have special corrosion protection decals. A defect can lead to rust and the inability to read the number in the future.

Nissan will notify owners of potentially problematic vehicles to come to the service. In addition, you can find out if a car is subject to recall by looking at the list of VIN numbers in the document on the Rosstandart page. As part of the service campaign, a check and, if necessary, installation of an engine number sticker will be carried out.

The last time Nissan recalled cars en masse was in March 2021, when about 4.5 thousand Pathfinder crossovers were sent for repairs. The reason for the action was a defect in the brake lights, which could continue to burn when the brake pedal was not used.

