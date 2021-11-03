Non-working days are extended in the Tomsk region for a week

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

Tomsk Governor Sergei Zhvachkin decided to extend the non-working day regime in the region until November 15, the press service of the regional administration reports.

We will remind, earlier, President Vladimir Putin announced that another non-working week was introduced in Russia to combat coronavirus infection. This time – from October 30 to November 7. It was noted that the regions can, depending on the situation, extend the holidays if necessary.

“The tense epidemiological situation forces us to extend the non-working days for another week. We are also extending school holidays. One non-working week is not enough to break the chain of infections. In addition, the incidence among children has increased significantly, so they must stay with their parents at home. Also, self-isolation or remote work, if enterprises have such an opportunity, should be all unvaccinated people over 60 years old and those who have chronic diseases, “- said the Governor of the Tomsk region Sergei Zhvachkin.

Also, the head of the region made a decision already from November 8 to introduce a ban on visits without health documents for shopping and entertainment and sports centers, hairdressers, cinemas, theaters and other institutions. Earlier, the authorities said that restrictions on visiting these places will begin to operate only from November 15.

The Governor instructed to strengthen control over the observance of basic restrictions – mask regime, room occupancy, entrance filters, especially in public transport and at trade facilities. At the same time, Sergei Zhvachkin instructed the administration of Tomsk and other municipalities to increase the frequency of buses on the lines in order to avoid overcrowding.

The head of the region urged all residents of the region to make the most of the days off to get vaccinated.

