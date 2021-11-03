Not a single memory has suffered – Culture – Kommersant

For the 119th time, the Parisian restaurant Drouant has announced the owner of the Goncourt Literary Prize, the most prestigious in France. The youngest finalist, 31-year-old Senegalese Mohamed Mbugar Sarr, received a check for ten euros for the fattest – 461-page – novel, The Most Hidden Memory of People. Mikhail Trofimenkov approved the choice of the jury, noting, however, that the scandals that accompanied the award for two months, in themselves, draw on a tragicomic novel.

As soon as the jury announced the long-list of the award, on September 21, France Inter journalist Ilana Moriuseff, among other things, asked if one small detail was embarrassing the distinguished judges. Namely, the jury member, critic Camille Laurent lives with one of the applicants, the author of the novel “Cadillac Children” Francois Nudelman. Is there a conflict of interest here?

Outraged by the attempt on the sacred French tradition of sexual freedom, the jury threw up its hands. What’s wrong with that? Nudelman lives in New York, Laurent – in Paris, and sporadic sex does not affect the literary process. But then Laurent herself made a self-shot, having published a review of the novel of another applicant, Anna Berest, “Postcard”. It is still necessary to look for such an offensive text in French criticism. Laurent called Berest a glamorous cheap thing, which in its fashionable red clogs climbs into the gas chambers of Auschwitz.

The salt of the intrigue is that Nudelman and Berest turned to the same topic – the search for their Jewish identity and the memory of their ancestors who died in Auschwitz, and Laurent fell upon her friend’s rival.

Even the jury, which hastily changed the rules of the award, has already gotten through. From now on, applicants and judges are prohibited from engaging in intimate relationships, and judges are prohibited from reviewing the books of the finalists. But the victims of the reform were innocent Nudelman and Berest: both of them dropped off the list. Four novels reached the final. Three of them, on the surface, aroused suspicions of fashionable monetization of suffering.

Sorge Chalandon (“The Scoundrel’s Child”) joined the crowd of writers who for half a century or more masochistically delved into the dirty conscience of France during the German occupation. The scoundrel of the title is Chalandon’s father, an accomplice of the Nazis, who lied to his family about his past all his life. He was already fading away from Alzheimer’s when Chalandon, who had entered the role of “martyr”, reached his father’s police file and breathed a sigh of relief. Say, for the young father, the war was a game of Indians, in five years, without regaining consciousness, he served four masters, and there is nothing to judge him – a controversial conclusion.

Cristina Ango’s father was also a scoundrel. Journey to the East is her third novel in 22 years about the sexual abuse she suffered from her father when she was 13-16 years old. The first of these, Incest (1999), once coined the name of Ango, who was a chronic loser.

In fairness, we note: Ango invades someone else’s life as vigorously as he flaunts his own.

She was twice sentenced to heavy fines for revealing the secrets of her life partner’s ex-wife.

Haitian Louis-Philippe Dalembert (Milwaukee Blues) reached the final on the BLM wave. The black hero of the novel is strangled by white cops, just like George Floyd. However, Dalember embarrassedly made the reservation that this was not Floyd at all, but a generalized image, that he had long wanted to write not just a novel about America, but a large “American novel”, and that speculativeness and Manichaeism were alien to the book, built as a polyphonic chorus of witnesses.

Contrary to any conjuncture, the jury preferred the book Sarah, an intellectual detective story and at the same time a treatise on the meaning of literary work: the author “wanted to learn more about what he does as a writer.”

According to the plot, the young Senegalese poet Diegane Latieru Fay falls into the hands – by no means, as it turns out, not by chance – the novel “Labyrinth of Inhumanity”. This is the only opus by a certain Eliman, published in 1938. Since then, the author, hailed by rave criticism as “Negro Arthur Rimbaud,” has sunk into the water. Obsessed with a secret, Diegane embarks on an investigation.

The action is transferred from one era to another, from Europe to Africa and America, the voices of the storytellers are superimposed on each other, the style and genre nature of the text play hide and seek with the readers.

Surprisingly, the seemingly pure play of the author’s mind is based on the real fate of Yambo Uologem (1940–2017). His “The Need for Violence” (1968), a saga about an African kingdom spanning 800 years, won a sizable Renaudeau Prize and delighted criticism as much as the fictional Labyrinth. Uologem managed to publish a Thousand and One Bible of Sex under the pseudonym “porn encyclopedia” when Graham Greene accused him of blatant plagiarism. The court banned the novel, the intellectual aristocrat Uologem returned to Mali, where he led a hermit until his death.

All that remains is to closely follow the fate of the Goncourt laureate, so that, God forbid, fantasy and reality do not entangle each other again.