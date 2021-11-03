Oil is out of control: America is preparing the main argument

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
15

MOSCOW, November 2 – PRIME, Natalia Karnova. Attempts by the United States and other oil consumers to put pressure on producers to increase production in order to curb prices are doomed to failure – no one wants to suffer losses “for beautiful eyes”, and the United States has no real levers of influence other than appeals. The maximum that the Americans can do is to print out their “oil pod” in order to inject additional volume into the market, but they are unlikely to do this.

Gas station shut-off valve

Miscalculated: Poland will pay Russia for gas more than it seized

On the eve of the OPEC + meeting scheduled for Thursday, the activity on the part of oil consumers has increased. They want to pressure producers to increase production amid rising prices. According to US President Joe Biden, the refusal of Russia and Saudi Arabia to increase oil production would be wrong.

“I think that the idea that Russia, Saudi Arabia and other major producers will not pump out more, so that people have gas, for example, to get to work and back, is wrong,” he said yesterday at a press conference on the results of the G20 summit.

A few days earlier, Bloomberg reported that the United States, India, Japan and other major oil consumers are seeking to convince OPEC + to accelerate production growth. The Biden administration is concerned about the rise in gasoline prices to a seven-year high amid a rise in the price of a barrel of Brent over $ 80 per barrel.

Exploration Drilling Rig in Texas, USA

“Shock situation”: the United States has oil left for a month and a half

According to the publication, this concern is largely caused by the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about a possible rise in energy prices up to $ 100 per barrel. But there are already more radical forecasts: for example, Bank of America expects the price of Brent oil at $ 120 per barrel in mid-2022.

These countries, according to Bloomberg, are exerting significant diplomatic pressure on the cartel – both in the public field and in a closed format. In the past three weeks, contacts in this direction have intensified – especially after a barrel of Brent broke through the $ 85 mark. Considering that at the beginning of this year it cost a little more than $ 50 and has been steadily growing in price all the time since then, Putin’s forecast may become relevant faster than it seems.