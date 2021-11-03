Oil is out of control: America is preparing the main argument

MOSCOW, November 2 – PRIME, Natalia Karnova. Attempts by the United States and other oil consumers to put pressure on producers to increase production in order to curb prices are doomed to failure – no one wants to suffer losses “for beautiful eyes”, and the United States has no real levers of influence other than appeals. The maximum that the Americans can do is to print out their “oil pod” in order to inject additional volume into the market, but they are unlikely to do this.

On the eve of the OPEC + meeting scheduled for Thursday, the activity on the part of oil consumers has increased. They want to pressure producers to increase production amid rising prices. According to US President Joe Biden, the refusal of Russia and Saudi Arabia to increase oil production would be wrong.

“I think that the idea that Russia, Saudi Arabia and other major producers will not pump out more, so that people have gas, for example, to get to work and back, is wrong,” he said yesterday at a press conference on the results of the G20 summit.

A few days earlier, Bloomberg reported that the United States, India, Japan and other major oil consumers are seeking to convince OPEC + to accelerate production growth. The Biden administration is concerned about the rise in gasoline prices to a seven-year high amid a rise in the price of a barrel of Brent over $ 80 per barrel.

According to the publication, this concern is largely caused by the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about a possible rise in energy prices up to $ 100 per barrel. But there are already more radical forecasts: for example, Bank of America expects the price of Brent oil at $ 120 per barrel in mid-2022.

These countries, according to Bloomberg, are exerting significant diplomatic pressure on the cartel – both in the public field and in a closed format. In the past three weeks, contacts in this direction have intensified – especially after a barrel of Brent broke through the $ 85 mark. Considering that at the beginning of this year it cost a little more than $ 50 and has been steadily growing in price all the time since then, Putin’s forecast may become relevant faster than it seems.

At the same time, the OPEC + countries prefer to adhere to conservative tactics – at a meeting on October 4, they decided to continue increasing oil production by 400 thousand barrels per day in November. Thus, in October, OPEC + countries reduced oil production by 4.559 million barrels per day to the base level, and in November – by 4.159 million barrels per day.

In anticipation of the next decision of producers, oil prices fell slightly at the beginning of the week. “Traders are wondering if production will need to be increased by more than the planned 400,000 barrels a day after data showed that US gasoline inventories are plummeting while commercial crude oil reserves at the Cushing, Oklahoma field are close to critical levels, “ANZ analysts told Wall Street Joornal.

They also recalled a new outbreak of COVID-19 in China: if the situation develops in the worst-case scenario, a slowdown in the global recovery in oil demand is possible.

FOR BEAUTIFUL EYES

According to Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the government of the Russian Federation, the logic of the United States is quite obvious: if ex-President Donald Trump lobbied for the interests of shale oil producers who benefit from expensive oil, then Democrat Biden declares concern for the welfare of consumers – and they need cheap gasoline, which is not maybe at current oil prices.

“Therefore, he calls on OPEC + to become more active with production, but in fact, except for appeals, he cannot influence the situation,” he says.

Putin’s position is also understandable: because of the “green” agenda, it becomes unprofitable for producers to invest in new projects, and banks are already lending them at an increased rate, thereby stimulating renewable energy. “Our president says that this imbalance is leading to an abnormal energy transition – demand is still high, but production is already falling, companies are intimidated, and this pushes prices up,” Yushkov said.

“In fact, consumers are asking oil-producing countries to step on their throats with their own song – to increase supply to lower prices, but what will they offer in return? A gesture of goodwill is not something that players like Saudi Arabia, whose budget is based on the oil price of $ 80, are ready for it. The United States cannot even influence its own shale producers, since these are companies independent of the state, “says Sergei Pikin, director of the Energy Development Fund.

In his opinion, the White House can influence world prices in the only way – to print out the state oil reserves. When certain volumes enter the market, oil prices will start to fall. But the United States is unlikely to be ready to lose its strategic reserves – rather, it will prefer to continue verbal interventions focused more on the domestic consumer than on the market players.

In this situation, most likely, no decisions will be made to change the parameters of the OPEC + deal – production will continue to grow according to the accepted conservative scenario until May 2022, when the main restrictions expire. At the same time, the very format of the deal will remain in the future, and its participants, if necessary, will be able to agree on the volume of production, he is sure.

OIL 100 AND ABOVE

At the same time, the oil price will be more influenced by market factors, such as changes in demand amid a pandemic or the appearance of additional volumes. For example, if the sanctions against Iran are lifted, about 2 million barrels per day may additionally come to the market. This is a significant volume that will undoubtedly bring down world prices from current levels.

On the other hand, the $ 100 a barrel announced by Putin is a very likely scenario, and it can be realized this year, Pikin believes. There are currently no factors that can reverse the growth trend, manufacturers are unlikely to make concessions, and demand will continue to grow.

At the same time, one should not forget that, taking into account inflation, $ 80 and even $ 100 per barrel is not the same amount as before. Since 2014, the dollar has depreciated by at least 15%, so current prices can be compared to 60+ dollars a barrel seven years ago. $ 100 is more of a psychological mark. Even if it is achieved, it does not mean at all that the oil price bubble is inflating on the market, as it was in 2008, and, therefore, this bubble should not be expected to collapse – everything is developing in accordance with the market paradigm, summed up the expert.