Opinion: Ethereum Futures ETF Appears In US Before Bitcoin Spot Fund

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is more likely to approve ETF based on Ethereum futures, which will give permission to launch an exchange-traded fund that directly owns bitcoin. This opinion was expressed by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seiffart.

“Most market participants agree that the spot Bitcoin ETF will be better than the existing futures, but the SEC approval may be delayed until the end of 2022 or even later,” the expert said.

According to him, the Ethereum-ETF futures may receive a “green light” from the regulator in the first quarter of next year.

The emergence of such an investment product “would not be a surprising event,” Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX crypto exchange, confirmed.

In October, the SEC approved an ETF based on bitcoin futures. The pioneer was ProShares Bitcoin Strategy, which began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 19.

Three days later, a similar investment product from Valkyrie Investments entered the market. The fund is listed on the Nasdaq.

At the same time, the company is awaiting the decision of the regulator on the application for the launch of a spot bitcoin ETF. The Valkyrie fund prospectus was filed with the SEC in January 2021. In November, the Commission once again extended the terms of its consideration – now until January next year.

“While a spot bitcoin ETF is possible in 2022, SEC approval may take longer due to concerns over regulation of the underlying cryptocurrency market,” Seyffart said.

Recall that Arcane Research analysts were also skeptical about the chances of launching such a product in the near future.

