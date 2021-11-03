Optimism OVM 2.0 will be deployed on the Optimistic Ethereum platform 11/11 | Blockchain24

Optimism, the developer of the Ethereum Layer 2 (ETH) scalability solution, announced on Twitter that it will deploy Optimistic Virtual Machine (OVM) 2.0 on the Optimistic Ethereum network on the 11th (local time).

The developers have warned users that “there may be 4-6 hours of downtime” in the Optimistic Ethereum network from 10:00 am PST on November 11.

What is it and why is it important?

OVM is an Optimistic Rollup that is integrated into the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing developers to use the same developer toolkit and smart contract language as EVM when using Optimistic Rollups. Previously, OVM 2.0 was deployed on the Ethereum Kovan testnet.

Optimism evolves as capital migrates from the Ethereum mainnet to EVM-compatible chains and second-tier scaling solutions to reduce the high fees associated with transactions performed at the underlying Ethereum level.

According to Glassnode, a cryptocurrency data analytics company, the average Ethereum (ETH) gas price on Monday was the highest in 5 months. She reached 153,561 GWEI. Now, due to the growing popularity of Ethereum against the background of the launch of Micro Ether futures on CME, the gas price has grown even more and reaches 184 GWEI at the time of publication.