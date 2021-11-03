Patrushev met with CIA Director Burns – Politics

MOSCOW, November 2. / TASS /. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held a meeting in Moscow with the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, the press service of the Russian Security Council reported on Tuesday.

“The parties discussed Russian-American relations,” the message says.

This is the first meeting between Patrushev and Burns at the head of the CIA. They previously contacted in 2013, during the visit of the secretary of the Russian Security Council to the United States, when Burns served as first deputy secretary of state (the then head of the State Department, John Kerry, was on a visit to the Middle East these days, and Patrushev was received in Washington by his first deputy).

At the same time, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council regularly maintains contacts with the Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan. This year, they held six phone calls as well as one face-to-face meeting.

Burns served as the US Ambassador to Russia from 2005-2008. In March of this year, he was confirmed as director of the CIA, becoming the first career diplomat in that position in the history of the United States.

On June 16, talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, took place in Geneva. This was their first face-to-face meeting as heads of state, as well as the first Russian-American summit since 2018. In a joint statement, the leaders stressed that the parties intend to launch a comprehensive bilateral dialogue on strategic stability, which will be substantive and energetic. In addition, Moscow and Washington agreed to begin consultations on cybersecurity, prisoner swaps, and arms control.