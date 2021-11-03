Pelevin, comics, Tom Hanks. What to see in November

Share with your friends

This time, there are so many potentially interesting movie premieres that Onliner could not do with the standard ten and chose a dozen films that attract the most attention. Half of them will be released in cinemas, and half on streaming services. Here is the most expensive blockbuster from Netflix, and a remake of Home Alone, and the new Ghostbusters, and a large-scale Russian fantasy about vampires, and much more.

“The Harder It Hurts to Fall” (November 3 on Netflix)

Director: James Samuel

Cast: Idris Elba, Zazi Bitts, Regina King

Revenge-seeking outlaw Nat Love sets out with his men in search of longtime enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless gang leader who has recently been released. Two decades ago, he killed Nat’s father – and now he must prepare for persecution, pursuits and mandatory death.

Western “new school”, about which film critics speak very flatteringly. It is said to be a stylish, dynamic film with comedy elements that is great for entertaining and can bring viewers back to the “cowboy” action. The average score on Metacritic is 71 points.

“The Eternals” (from November 4 in theaters)

Director: Chloe Zhao

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington

The main characters of this large-scale film comic strip are genetically improved superhumans who were born 5 million years ago. They hide from ordinary people, but protect them from the vile Deviants. To appear in the light of the eternal, the actions of the terrorist Thanos were forced.

The Eternals have a huge budget, an Oscar-winning director (Chloe Zhao directed Nomad Land) and an impressive cast. They promise a lot of coolest special effects and dances, like in Indian films. In general, an unambiguous hit that everyone is waiting for.

And there will also be a gay hero, on which the filmmakers focus their attention, promising to show a happy homosexual family.

“Memory” (from November 4 in cinemas)

Director: Apitchatpon Weerasethakul

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Elkin Diaz, Jeanne Balibar

Jessica comes to Colombia to care for her sleeping sister. However, the main character also has a problem: from time to time she hears a sharp and loud sound that drives her crazy. Jessica also does not understand why her memories often do not coincide with the stories of other people.

“Memory” is one of those films that are called “not for everyone.” There is little action here, full of silence and strange characters led by the heroine of Tilda Swinton. They say that to a large extent it is her play that keeps the attention while watching the tape. Be that as it may, in Cannes she managed to take the jury prize.

Finch (available November 5 on Apple TV +)

Director: Miguel Sapochnik

Cast: Tom Hanks

Inventor Finch embarks on a dangerous journey through a post-apocalyptic world to find a new home for his unusual family – his beloved dog and newly created robot. After all, there seems to be no more people on the planet. Who will take care of the dog when Finch dies? The man has to solve this problem.

It looks like at the same time the films “Rogue”, “I Am Legend”, “Robot Called Chappy” and many other famous films. Of the merits of the new tape, it is worth noting the performer of the main role, as well as a cute robot. The production was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who distinguished himself by filming several episodes of Game of Thrones. He is also the showrunner of the House of the Dragon.

Identity (November 10 on Netflix)

Director: Rebecca Hall

Cast: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, Andre Holland

New York, 1920s. The life of a black woman changes dramatically when she meets a childhood friend who now pretends to be white. The girl married a racist who does not know her secret. But in which case the ladies have a backup plan.

Jazz, cigarette smoke, noir, black-and-white photography, a topical and still important topic – Netflix certainly hopes to properly promote “Identity” in the race for the “Oscars”. In addition, the film has already been featured at various festivals, including Sundance. The ratings are entirely positive and are accompanied by strong recommendations to watch this movie.

“French Bulletin. Supplement to the newspaper “Liberty. Kansas Evening Sun “” (from November 11 in theaters)

Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Adrian Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothy Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Bill Murray

The action of the film takes place in a fictional French town and is tied to the editorial office of the French Gazette, which, as the title reflects, is a supplement to the newspaper Liberty. Kansas Evening Sun “. The tape will show three vivid stories, as if they came out of different magazine headings. The hero of one is a murderer-turned-artist, the second is dedicated to the student riots of 1968, and the third tells about the kidnapping of a policeman’s son by a cook.

Like many films by Wes Anderson, it will be bright, colorful, a little crazy and sometimes funny. In addition, the director has collected a real dream from celebrities. The French Gazette even claimed the main award at the Cannes Film Festival, but did not receive it. In general, the critics’ marks are not bad – 75 points on Metacritic.

“Last Night in Soho” (November 11 in theaters)

Director: Edgar Wright

Cast: Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith

Eloise dreams of living in 1960s London. However, you have to adjust to reality. Therefore, for a start, the girl will go to the modern British capital to study to be a fashion designer. In a rented apartment, Eloise sees dreams in which she is an aspiring singer living exactly in the longed-for 1960s. It will soon turn out that sleep is not a dream at all, and in the past you can stumble upon such troubles that you will not know how to escape from them.

Thriller from Edgar Wright, better known for his comedy works like “The Tough Pointers”, “Zombie Called Sean” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. All.” Based on early estimates, Last Night in Soho is far from a masterpiece, but a vivid and not disappointing spectacle.

Red Notice (November 12 on Netflix)

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Tom Choi

An FBI agent pursues the world’s most wanted painting thief, but becomes his unwitting accomplice in an attempt to catch a fraudster who is always one step ahead.

A comedy action movie with a stellar cast and a gigantic budget of under $ 200 million. Rumor has it that this is the most expensive project Netflix in the history of the service! They promise a lot of humor, shootings, chases – and all this is on your TV at home, not in cinemas. It is unlikely that a masterpiece will come out, but it should be very spectacular.

Home Alone (November 13 on Disney +)

Director: Dan Mather

Cast: Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Macaulay Culkin

A remake of the classics. The only film in the collection, which got here only due to the loud title: after all, legendary films like “Home Alone” are not reloaded every day. But already from the trailer it is clear that the new body-positive kid is a so-so replacement for Kevin McCallister. We’ll probably watch the film, but, most likely, only to express our “phi”.

But at the same time, decent people who know a lot about comedy worked on the project – for example, Sasha Baron Cohen. However, even from the trailer you can see that they did it anyhow. Many people think so. With almost 3 million views, the trailer has 82 thousand dislikes and only 20 thousand likes.

Ghostbusters: The Heirs (November 18 in theaters)

Director: Jason Wrightman

Cast: Finn Wolfard, McKenna Grace, Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd

This is supposed to be the “real” sequel to the iconic Ghostbusters. Like, forget about the infamous 2016 film with the hunters and wait for the warm tube hunters. In the story, a single mother with a couple of teenage children settles on an old farm, inherited from her father. The guys try to find out more about their grandfather and find an Ecto-1 car.

In “Descendants” there are actors involved in the original 1980s dilogy. The newcomer is Finn Wolfard, whom you saw in Stranger Things and the movie It. The new “Ghostbusters” were supposed to be released in the spring of 2020, but, like many other blockbusters, fell victim to the pandemic and the ensuing massive transfers of premieres.

King Richard (November 19 in theaters and HBO Max)

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Cast: Will Smith, Demi Singleton, Sania Sidney

No, this is not a historical costume drama, albeit a biography. The focus of the tape is the father and part-time coach of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams. Actually, thanks to him, the girls became famous athletes.

Critics speak well of the film, with an average Metacritic score of 73. King Richard has already been honored at several festivals and is likely to be one of the contenders for a major Oscar. The Williams sisters themselves produced the picture.

“Empire V” (from November 25 in cinemas)

Director: Victor Ginzburg

Cast: Pavel Tabakov, Vera Alentova, Vladimir Dolinsky

A screen adaptation of Pelevin’s novel Empire V. Roman Shtorkin is turned into a vampire Rama. He enters the vampire elite and learns that bloodsuckers have long controlled the human world. The guy doesn’t like it. On the other hand, he is quite comfortable with being a fabulous villain. Dissonance will eventually lead to internal contradictions and moral dilemmas.

“Empire V” is an event in Russian cinema, if only because they started working on the project 10 years ago. During this time, several investors have changed, and in the end, half of the film’s budget was collected through the release of its own cryptocurrency. Few people believed that Empire V would make it to movie screens. But it seems that it will happen.