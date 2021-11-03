Peskov commented on the words of Biden about the “burning tundra” | News | News

The tundra does burn, but forests also burn in California, Turkey and other countries around the world. It is climate change that everyone is facing. This was announced on November 3 by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.

On November 2, US President Joe Biden said at a climate summit in Glasgow that Russia has a problem in the form of “tundra on fire.” He also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping did not go to the G20 summit, but spoke in the format of a video conference.

“The tundra is really on fire. But let’s not forget that forests are burning in California, Turkey and other countries of the world. These are climate changes that we all face. Russia faces challenges even more than others. […] Russia occupies a responsible position, we have formed work in many areas. Most likely, it was not reported to the US President when he said it, ”said Peskov.

In addition, the spokesman for the Russian leader noted that Moscow does not diminish the significance of the Glasgow summit, but Russia’s actions are consistent. These, according to Peskov, include measures to combat forest fires, to diversify the energy balance, which is already more “green” than in many countries.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman said that when the next meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States takes place, Putin will have the opportunity to tell Biden about the Russian Federation’s measures to combat climate change.

Earlier, on November 2, Putin said that Russia, in its quest to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, is also relying on the unique resource of its forests. He noted that Russian forests account for about 20% of the world’s forests, and the country is taking vigorous measures to protect them.

In his video address to the G20 summit on October 31, the head of state noted that reducing greenhouse gas emissions is not enough. According to him, it is necessary to increase their absorption. Putin also noted that Russia is among the leaders of global decarbonization. He said that the share of carbon-free energy sources in the country exceeds 40%, and taking into account the use of gas, this share is about 86%.

On October 31, Biden said he was disappointed by the virtual absence of the leaders of Russia and China at the G20 meeting. He also rebuked Russia, China and Saudi Arabia for their alleged unwillingness to fight climate change.

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) is being held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. According to the program of events, in parallel with the formal negotiations, the summit will focus on how all sectors of society and the global economy are driving ambitious climate action. As a result, a number of documents should be adopted on the issues of reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.