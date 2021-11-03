Peskov: Rosstat is the primary source of mortality data

It is necessary to talk about coronavirus statistics in Russia based on official data from Rosstat and the operational headquarters, said Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov. Thus, he commented on an article by the British Financial Times, which declared 753 thousand excess deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It is not clear what criteria the Financial Times was based on, so I am not inclined to use this information as a primary source. The primary source is our Rosstat and those figures that were previously called by Deputy Prime Minister Golikova, who repeatedly commented on the topic of excess mortality and cited the corresponding figures, ”Peskov said.

November 2 at FT came out publication, which says that the excess mortality in Russia since the beginning of the spread of COVID-19 amounted to 753 thousand people.

Excess mortality is a temporary increase in the number of deaths in a population compared to projections. As a rule, this indicator is used during the impact of any external factors: wars, hunger, natural disasters, extreme weather, epidemics and pandemics.

FT counted 753 thousand excess deaths based on monthly reports from Rosstat: journalists took the real mortality in Russia for each month and subtracted the expected mortality from it. The calculations covered the period from the start of the spread of the coronavirus in March 2020 to the end of September 2021. For this indicator, according to the publication, Russia ranked second in the world after the United States in absolute terms and third (after Peru and Bulgaria) in per capita terms.

The publication noted that excess mortality in Russia differs in a larger direction from the official data of the headquarters and Rosstat on mortality from coronavirus. The operational headquarters at the end of September reported 203.5 thousand deaths from COVID-19, and Rosstat stated that there were 462 thousand deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic by that time.Such a significant difference in the estimates of the two departments is associated with different calculation methodologies.

The operational headquarters records deaths when the coronavirus infection became the direct cause of death recorded in the medical report. Rosstat, on the other hand, includes in its reports cases when the coronavirus is detected after death, as well as cases when people died from other diseases, aggravated against the background of COVID-19.

How wrote RBC, according to the latest data from Rosstat, from January to September 2021, the mortality rate among COVID-19 patients was 299 thousand people. In 246 thousand cases of them, the coronavirus was the main or most likely cause of death. For comparison, for the entire 2020, Rosstat counted 163.3 thousand and 144.7 thousand deaths according to these indicators, respectively.

From January to September 2021, 1.7 million people died in Russia (a cumulative figure that includes deaths from all causes), in the same period last year, 1.45 million died. That is, the number of deaths in the country in absolute terms increased by 250 thousand (17.2%). At the end of October, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova explainedthat the mortality rate in September this year was 18.3% higher than the mortality rate in September last year (201.9 thousand and 170.7 thousand deaths, respectively). According to her, the difference of 30 thousand cases is associated precisely with mortality from coronavirus (44.2 thousand patients died in September, 34.4 thousand of them recorded COVID-19 as the immediate cause of death).

Excess mortality in Russia at the end of 2020 was 323.8 thousand people.

If we take the September indicators and the overall increase in mortality in the country by 17.2%, then we can assume that the total excess mortality for the entire period of the pandemic by the end of 2021 will exceed 700 thousand, which roughly coincides with the FT estimates.

Experts associate the increase in excess mortality around the world with new mutations of the coronavirus. In 2020, the lethality of the original Wuhan strain was estimated at approximately 2-2.2%. The “delta” variant, recorded for the first time in India and dominating now, is approaching 4% in this indicator.