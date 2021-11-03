Poland said that Russia does not need Nord Stream 2 | News | News

The decrease in the volume of gas transit to Europe testifies to the uselessness of the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) gas pipeline. This opinion was expressed on Wednesday, November 3, by Polish journalist Andrzej Kublik in an article for Gazeta Wyborcza.

He said that last Saturday, gas transit through the Yamal-Europe pipeline fell to zero, as a result of which Gazprom incurred losses due to unused reserved capacity. At the same time, the Russian company also reduced gas pumping through Ukraine in the first days of November. All this is happening against the background of the increased demand of European states for gas.

“Without using the already operating transit gas pipelines to cover the demand for gas in Western Europe, and even not noticing this demand, the Russian concern shows that there is no need for a new pipeline from Russia to Germany, passing along the bottom of the Baltic Sea,” wrote the author of the material.

According to the journalist, Gazprom is thus manipulating the situation on the global gas market, indirectly influencing the economies of European countries and the mood in society. Kublik expressed regret that Germany does not see a threat in Nord Stream 2 and ignores the position of the Polish oil and gas concern PGNiG.

“It’s hard to believe that German officials in four working days managed to carefully study the almost 600 pages of analytical calculations that he presented,” summed up the observer.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bloomberg announced a possible delay in the commissioning of SP-2 until May of this year due to the process of obtaining permission from the German regulator. The publication noted that the situation could be influenced by the energy situation in Europe if it aggravates. According to the agency, gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 may begin the next day after receiving the license.

A day earlier, the head of the German company Wintershall Dea, Mario Mehren, said that a harsh winter in Europe could lead to further increases in gas prices. He also noted that the launch of the SP-2 gas pipeline will increase gas supplies to Europe and stabilize the market situation.

On the same day, Gazprom refused to book additional transit capacity through Ukraine for the 1st-3rd quarters of 2022. Director of the Energy Development Fund, member of the public council under the Ministry of Energy Sergei Pikin, in an interview with Izvestia, explained this decision of Gazprom. Firstly, the company switched to buying capacity for a month in advance and no longer books for the quarter. The second reason was that Gazprom is waiting for the JV-2 to be put into operation in order to understand what volumes will be needed in the future.

Pikin noted that gas prices in the EU will remain at a high level until the SP-2 gas pipeline is put into operation. Fuel prices in Europe responded to the last refusal of Gazprom to book capacity, the economist stressed.

On October 23, the leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Norbert Walter-Boryans, welcomed the launch of SP-2. He specified that the high demand for natural gas in Europe demonstrates its urgent need for Berlin.

On October 15, the deputy head of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, said that Russia fully complies with contracts for gas supplies to the EU and is not involved in price manipulation in the market. He also stressed that the licensing of the SP-2 gas pipeline completely depends on the German authorities, who want to ensure the maximum safety of its operation.

The construction of SP-2 was completed on September 10, but the gas pipeline has not yet started its work. It was built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the USA and Ukraine are opposed.