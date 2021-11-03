https://ria.ru/20211103/potok-1757579109.html
Poland reveals unexpected “truth” about Nord Stream 2
Poland said that Russia does not need Nord Stream 2
Poland reveals unexpected “truth” about Nord Stream 2
The reduction in gas transit to Europe speaks of Russia’s disinterest in Nord Stream 2, Polish journalist Andrzej Kublik said in an article for Gazeta … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
economy
Moscow
European Commission
gazprom
Baltic Sea
north stream – 2
Russia
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The cut in gas transit to Europe speaks of Russia’s disinterest in Nord Stream 2, Polish journalist Andrzej Kublik said in an article for Gazeta Wyborcza. According to him, on Saturday gas pumping through the Yamal-Europe pipeline fell to zero, and Gazprom “because of this, it incurred losses due to unused reserved capacity. In turn, the Russian company has also reduced transit through Ukraine since the beginning of November. This is taking place against the background of the increased demand of European countries for gas, the author noted. “Without using the already operating transit pipelines to cover the demand for gas in Western Europe, and without even noticing this demand, the Russian concern shows that in the new pipeline from Russia to Germany passing along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, there is no need, “the journalist believes. Kublik suggested that Gazprom is thereby manipulating the gas market, indirectly influencing the economies of European countries and the mood in society. At the same time, the journalist lamented that the German Ministry of Economy still does not see threats in Nord Stream 2, “demonstratively ignoring” remarks from the Polish oil and gas concern PGNiG. “It is hard to believe that German officials managed to thoroughly study almost 600 pages of analytical calculations, which he presented, “- summed up Kublik. Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the estimated price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and by the end of September the figure had more than doubled. At the same time, gas prices began to decline since October 6, having reached a historic maximum of $ 1937 per thousand cubic meters. Nord Stream 2 stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. … Its construction was completed on September 10. The process of certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent gas pipeline operator is underway. It will take place in two stages: first, the German regulator will develop a draft decision, then the European Commission will evaluate it. The whole process can take several months. Berlin has already received a full package of necessary documents from Moscow. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the new gas pipeline is not a political, but an economic project, beneficial both for Russia and for the European Union. The full text of the article can be found on the Inosmi website & gt; & gt;
economy, european commission, gazprom, baltic sea, nord stream 2
Poland said that Russia does not need Nord Stream 2
According to him, on Saturday, gas pumping through the Yamal-Europe pipeline fell to zero, and because of this, Gazprom incurred losses due to unused reserved capacities. In turn, the Russian company has also reduced transit through Ukraine since the beginning of November. This is happening against the background of the increased demand of European countries for gas, the author noted.
“By not using the already operating transit pipelines to cover the demand for gas in Western Europe, and even not noticing this demand, the Russian concern shows that there is no need for a new pipeline from Russia to Germany, passing along the bottom of the Baltic Sea,” journalist.
Kublik suggested that Gazprom is thereby manipulating the gas market, indirectly influencing the economies of European countries and the mood in society. At the same time, the journalist complained that the German Ministry of Economy still does not see any threats in Nord Stream 2, “demonstratively ignoring” remarks from the Polish oil and gas concern PGNiG.
“It’s hard to believe that German officials managed to carefully study almost 600 pages of analytical calculations that he presented in four working days,” Kublik summed up.
Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the estimated price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and by the end of September the figure had more than doubled. At the same time, since October 6, having reached a historical maximum of 1937 dollars per thousand cubic meters, gas prices began to decline.
Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the new gas pipeline is not a political, but an economic project, beneficial for both Russia and the European Union.
