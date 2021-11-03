Political scientist Balbek called the statement of the ex-deputy head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about Russia “delusions of grandeur”

Political analyst Ruslan Balbek commented in an interview with RT on the statement of the former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Romanenko, that in the event of hostilities, Ukraine will arrange a “blood bath” for Russia.

“One gets the feeling that General Romanenko has read too many optimistic reports from his subordinates. So many that I believed in them myself. And now, in his headquarters thought, the Ukrainian army appears to be a high-tech military machine capable of grinding any army on our planet, ”the political scientist said.

He added that the general knows very well that no Russian invasion is planned.

“What is it? Euphoria from success or megalomania? Difficult to define. In fact, General Romanenko knows very well that no Russian invasion is planned, that the Ukrainian army cannot compete with the Russian one, and that Russia is not a bloodthirsty state, “Balbek said.

In the event of the outbreak of hostilities, Ukraine will arrange a “bloody bath” for Russia, said the former deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Romanenko.