Polkadot (DOT) has renewed its all-time high – where next?

It is possible that Polkadot (DOT) is in the early stages of a parabolic growth phase that will send the coin to new heights.

The native coin of the Polkadot project has been strengthening since the beginning of July. On October 14, the DOT rate broke through the horizontal resistance area of ​​$ 41.35. This was a very significant barrier as it represented the last line of defense before historic highs.

On October 27, the market turned this area into support (green icon), after which the rally accelerated.

As a result, on November 2, the DOT renewed its all-time high, reaching $ 53.35. This happened against the background of the announcement of the project team about the launch of the long-awaited functionality in the Polkadot ecosystem and the upcoming auction for renting slots in the parachain network.

The next resistance is at $ 73.53. We marked it as the Fibo level 1.61 of the external correction of the last decline. Fibo tools like this are often used to identify potential resistance levels when the price enters previously unexplored areas of new historical highs.

Technical indicators support continued growth.

The MACD indicator is in the green zone and advancing, indicating that the short-term trend is growing faster than the longer-term trend.

The super trend line is showing a bullish bias. This indicator uses price volatility to predict the future direction of the trend. As long as the DOT rate is above this line, the trend can be regarded as bullish (green).

Especially important dynamics of the RSI index. It broke the bearish divergence trend line and is now growing. This indicates that momentum is strengthening in tandem with a rise in price.

DOT chart. Source: TradingView

Wave analysis DOT

results wave analysis also support a skyrocketing scenario.

They demonstrate that the DOT is currently in wave three five-wave bullish structure (orange). The first potential target and top of the price move is the $ 85 area. It gives us a ratio of waves 1-3 as 1: 1.61. This is a common coefficient for these upward movements.

Taking into account the fact that the resistance of Fibo 1.61 passes at $ 73, the entire area of ​​$ 73- $ 85 can act as a potential zone for a local top.

DOT chart. Source: TradingView

Cryptocurrency trader @ Pentosh1 shared the DOT / BTC chart with readers, noting that the pair could set a course for renewing historical highs.

Source: Twitter

The DOT / BTC picture also looks optimistic.

The price has made a bullish breakout of the downtrend resistance line built from the all-time high in May. This is a signal that the correction is over.

RSI and MACD indicators also support continued growth.

The next resistance lies at ₿0.001 (the area of ​​the aforementioned high). Its breakout will aim the DOT at ₿0.0014.

DOT chart. Source: TradingView

Read fresh technical analysis for bitcoin is possible here…

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity, and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions he takes based on the information received on our website.