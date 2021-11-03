Polkadot just broke a developer record

Polkadot recently accepted an offer that allows registration and crowd-loans for developers. The DOT price rose to an all-time high as a result of the news. In response to the news, the native token Polkadot DOT is up 15% higher in price and now stands at $ 50.87.

According to the Polkadot platform, a proposal that will allow developers to register helmets and explore crowd-loan funding for projects has been successfully accepted by the Polkadot board. users and producers were given the chance to force them to vote against or against the proposed proposal.

The DOT price hit a worldwide high of 15% over the previous ATH in May at $ 49 35.

The first batch of the Polkadot auction is scheduled for November 11th. The first batch will last five weeks and there will be one auction every week. In total, 11 auctions are expected to come out in two battles.

The proposal must go through a final stage, which requires public approval. A move like this will help parachain teams register their parachain and open their hairdressing loans on November 4th, in an action that is expected to be approved shortly. The Polkadot auction will be held next week live, thanks to Binance’s support for the exchange platform.