Polkadot’s upcoming parachain auctions take DOT tokens to the next level

In a few days, the decisive weeks for Polkadot will come: from November 11, the so-called parachain auctions will be held, which will ensure the docking of many new projects and startups with the growing network. In anticipation of this event, the price of the DOT token has reached a new level. On Tuesday, November 2, crypto investors are ready to pay over $ 48 for the DOT token. At its peak, the DOT price was approaching $ 50. The daily growth is estimated at almost 15%.

This is a remarkable rise in the rate. Other smart contract platforms such as Cardano or Solana have seen stronger growth over the year. In the last month, you can see that DOT has grown faster than ETH, ADA or SOL. This shows that Polkadot, which has been in the top 10 of the leading cryptocurrencies for a long time, gained traction, especially during the bullish October period.

More than 100 projects focused on parachains

There is a good reason many are now increasingly relying on Polkadot tokens (DOT). The ecosystem around the (very European) project of former Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood is about to take a big step forward. The so-called parachain auctions ensure that new blockchain projects can use the Polkadot network from November 11th. More than 100 projects have already registered to bid for one of the first 11 slots.

The operation of the parachain gives the blockchain project several advantages – especially allowing it to connect to the already existing Polkadot ecosystem and create software, etc. – but also with the possibility of introducing its own token or coin, similar to ERC-20 on Ethereum. And therefore, numerous projects, stablecoins, lending protocols, identity solutions, staking applications, etc. are going to apply to participate in the parachain.

At auctions that begin on November 11 and last until March 2022, projects can apply for parachains, which are then leased out for 96 weeks, that is, for 2 years. To participate in the auction, of course, you need DOT tokens, which are then inserted and linked for the duration of the lease. After the end of the parachain slot, DOT tokens are returned. Those projects that do not have enough DOT tokens can borrow them from lenders – ordinary market participants. Thus, auctions are also interesting crowdfunding campaigns in which many stakeholders participate – with the prospect of receiving new project tokens in exchange for their DOT tokens.