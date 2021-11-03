Putin and Lukashenko will approve 28 union programs and a common military doctrine :: Politics :: RBK

In addition to Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the meeting will be attended by the prime ministers of both countries Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko, as well as heads of the chambers of parliaments Valentina Matvienko, Viacheslav Volodin, Natalya Kochanova and Vladimir Andreichenko.

On September 9, Putin and Lukashenko adopted the final plan for the further integration of the two countries. Later, 28 union integration programs were published. They are aimed at “convergence” and “harmonization” in macroeconomic, monetary and industrial policies, tax legislation, as well as the formation of single markets for oil, gas and electricity.

In particular, Russia and Belarus are going to create a new body – the Union State Committee on Tax Issues, which will be of a consultative nature. It is also planned that equal tariffs for airport and air navigation services will be set for Russian and Belarusian aircraft, telephone roaming between countries will be canceled, and an agreement on uniform rules in the field of consumer protection will be concluded by the end of the year.

Integration in these areas was envisaged in accordance with the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State, which was signed in 1999. So far, only a single customs space and a free trade zone have been implemented.

Putin also admitted that within the framework of the integration of the two states it will be possible to talk about a union parliament. But first of all, “we need to deal with the economy, and then everything will naturally require additional regulation,” he said. “For this [обсуждения вопроса о создании союзного парламента] you need, as they say, to grow up. We did not discuss this, and such issues were not on the agenda, ”the president said.