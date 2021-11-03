Putin called the number of drones in service with the Russian army

The Russian army is armed with more than 2,000 drones, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The Russian army has more than 2,000 unmanned aerial vehicles in service, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday. , having in mind, among other things, the use of artificial intelligence, the most modern achievements of technology, science. And, of course, bearing in mind the experience that we ourselves have when using these aircraft, “he said during a meeting with representatives RF Armed Forces and “defense” in Sochi.

14:33 02.11.2021

