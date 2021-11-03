Putin said that Zircon missiles will enter service with the Navy from 2022 – Army and defense industry

SOCHI, November 3. / TASS /. Tests of the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile are nearing completion, and from next year it will enter service with the Navy. This was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday at a regular meeting on defense issues.

“The tests of the sea-based Zircon hypersonic cruise missile are nearing completion. -the Russian Navy, “Putin said.

He added that the ongoing tests also convincingly confirmed the unique characteristics of the Peresvet laser systems, the Avangard and Dagger hypersonic complexes.

According to the president, it is especially important to develop and introduce technologies necessary to create new hypersonic weapons systems, high-power lasers, robotic systems that will be able to effectively counter potential military threats. “This means that they will further strengthen the security of our country,” Putin concluded.

Military security

Putin said that the development of advanced weapons has ensured a high level of Russian military security for decades.

“Today we will discuss how the army and navy are being equipped with systems based on new physical principles. The creation in our country of laser, hypersonic, kinetic and other weapons that have no analogues in the world has become a real breakthrough in the field of military technologies, seriously, significantly increased the capabilities of the armed forces, for many years, even decades, ensured a high level of military security in Russia, “Putin said.

He added that the creation of such weapons also helped to strengthen strategic parity. “Today, the development and serial production of such an effective, high-tech, innovative weapon is one of the key directions in the development of the armed forces,” the president emphasized.

The head of state noted that such developments require time, additional efforts, and finance. “Behind each of the samples is the long, painstaking work of thousands of our scientists, engineers, programmers and other specialists. I have repeatedly noted that thanks to the Russian military-industrial complex, our fundamental and applied science, a very serious start has been made in this direction,” Putin summed up …