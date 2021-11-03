Putin spoke about modern Russian weapons

Putin spoke about modern Russian weapons

Putin spoke about modern Russian weapons – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

Putin spoke about modern Russian weapons

The tests confirmed the unique characteristics of the Peresvet laser installation, as well as the Dagger and Avangard complexes, Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

SOCHI, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The tests confirmed the unique characteristics of the Peresvet laser installation, as well as the Kinzhal and Avangard complexes, Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the Defense Ministry and defense industry enterprises. testing it accurately, in full accordance with the assignment, hit both land and sea targets from a submerged position and from surface ships, “he said. The head of state said that from next year these missiles will begin to be supplied to equip the Navy. noted Putin, the Ministry of Defense is developing a data system to implement Russia’s armament strategy until 2033. This state program should fully reflect all the priorities and goals of the country, he said. According to him, the development and serial production of high-tech weapons is one of the key directions in the development of the Armed Forces. Such a task requires “time, additional efforts, finances,” since each of the samples is backed by “the long painstaking work of thousands of our scientists, engineers, programmers and other specialists.” weapons, which have no analogues in the world, has become a real breakthrough in the field of military technology. “Seriously, it significantly increased the capabilities of the armed forces for many years and even decades. Provided a high level of military security for Russia, helped to strengthen strategic parity,” he explained. At the same time, Putin noted that thanks to artificial intelligence, a qualitative breakthrough should occur in improving the combat characteristics of Russian weapons. Such technologies should be more actively used in command and control systems for troops and weapons, communications and data transmission facilities, as well as high-precision missile systems. It is no less important to implement them when creating promising robotics with an increased degree of autonomy, in ensuring control of drones, as well as deep-sea vehicles, he said.

16:47 03.11.2021 (updated: 17:28 03.11.2021)

Putin spoke about modern Russian weapons

SOCHI, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The tests confirmed the unique characteristics of the Peresvet laser installation, as well as the Dagger and Avangard complexes, Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the Defense Ministry and defense industry enterprises.

“I will add that the tests of the sea-based Zircon hypersonic cruise missile are nearing completion. During testing, it precisely, in full accordance with the assignment, hit both ground and sea targets from a submerged position and from surface ships,” he said.

The head of state said that starting next year, these missiles will begin to be supplied to equip the Navy.

As noted by Putin, the Ministry of Defense is developing a data system to implement Russia’s armament strategy until 2033. This state program should fully reflect all the priorities and goals of the country, he said.

“The key, basic task here is to ensure that promising weapons and equipment that will be produced and supplied to the troops as part of its implementation provide reliable protection for Russia from potential threats,” the president stressed.

According to him, the development and serial production of high-tech weapons is one of the key directions in the development of the Armed Forces. Such a task requires “time, additional efforts, finances”, since behind each of the samples is “the long painstaking work of thousands of our scientists, engineers, programmers and other specialists.”

According to the Russian leader, the creation in the country of laser, hypersonic, kinetic and other weapons that have no analogues in the world has become a real breakthrough in the field of military technologies.

“Seriously, it significantly increased the capabilities of the armed forces for many years and even decades. It ensured a high level of military security for Russia, and helped to strengthen strategic parity,” he explained.

At the same time, Putin noted that thanks to artificial intelligence, a qualitative breakthrough should occur in improving the combat characteristics of Russian weapons. Such technologies should be more actively used in command and control systems for troops and weapons, communications and data transmission facilities, as well as high-precision missile systems. It is no less important to implement them when creating promising robotics with an increased degree of autonomy, in ensuring control of drones, as well as deep-sea vehicles, he said.

