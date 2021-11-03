“Puts the energy market in the hands of Russia” – Trudeau was convicted of a promise to reduce emissions of the oil and gas industry in Canada – InoTV

On the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his intention to reduce emissions from the country’s oil and gas industry and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, writes the Daily Express. Nevertheless, Trudeau was criticized for such an initiative, as Canada feared that its implementation would increase Russia’s control over the global energy market.

Speaking at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP26 in Glasgow, Trudeau announced his intention to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas industry by 75% by 2030 compared to 2012 in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

“We will limit and reduce emissions from the oil and gas industry at the rate and scale necessary to achieve zero emissions by 2050“- said Trudeau.

The head of state noted that for a large oil and gas producing country, this is “not an easy task”, However, pointed out the need for such measures. The Canadian premier said he hopes this important commitment will inspire other resource-rich countries to follow Ottawa’s lead and cut greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change.

However, not everyone in Canada was happy with the government’s initiative. Critics of the decision argue that it will lead to increased control over the Russian energy market, led by President Vladimir Putin.

In particular, the Prime Minister of the Canadian province of Albert Jason Kennedy condemned the decision, which, according to him, the government took without consulting the province, which “actually owns the vast majority of Canada’s oil and gas reserves. ” Kennedy recalled that Alberta ranks third in oil reserves in the world.

“I hope the federal government understands that if they are trying to fundamentally restrict the development of Canadian resources, then they are simply transferring the global energy market to countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Putin’s Russia. It’s bad for the environment and bad for the world.“, – said the politician.

As the Daily Express reminds, Moscow was previously blamed for the rapid rise in gas prices, which led to the onset of the energy crisis in Europe. In particular, the Kremlin has been accused of cutting gas supplies to Europe in an attempt to influence German regulators’ approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The publication notes that Putin’s influence on European energy prices is so great that they are affected not only by the actions, but also by the verbal statements of the Russian leader.

The wholesale gas price in Europe fell last week after Putin instructed Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller to increase gas reserves in Germany and Austria. However, according to the Daily Express, the previous actions of the Russian president indicate that the EU has every reason to fear that the Kremlin will gain more control over the energy market.