RANEPA will extend distance learning for students

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
19

https://ria.ru/20211103/ucheba-1757516538.html

RANEPA will extend distance learning for students

RANEPA will extend distance learning for students – Russia news today

RANEPA will extend distance learning for students

RANEPA will extend distance learning for students due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the capital, the decision on branches will be made based on the epidemiological situation in the regions, RIA Novosti reported … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T12: 05

2021-11-03T12: 05

2021-11-03T12: 11

spread of coronavirus

society

Moscow

Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation (ranhigs)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756660907_0:191:3072:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_aa8b123bfade7d369908f93ee310524d.jpg

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. RANEPA will extend distance learning for students due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the capital, the decision on branches will be made based on the epidemiological situation in the regions, the press service of the university told RIA Novosti. it was decided to extend the distance learning format for students receiving higher education. The educational process will be organized in a distance format until further notice. ” epidemiological situation in each region, added the press service.

https://ria.ru/20211102/vaktsinatsiya-1757434955.html

Moscow

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756660907_130-0:2861:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a5be5e0e0b8cc94fdc7b4cd449e8332.jpg

Society, Moscow, Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation (ranhigs)

12:05 03.11.2021 (updated: 12:11 03.11.2021)

RANEPA will extend distance learning for students

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here