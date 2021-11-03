https://ria.ru/20211103/ucheba-1757516538.html
RANEPA will extend distance learning for students
RANEPA will extend distance learning for students – Russia news today
RANEPA will extend distance learning for students
RANEPA will extend distance learning for students due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the capital, the decision on branches will be made based on the epidemiological situation in the regions, RIA Novosti reported … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
2021-11-03T12: 05
2021-11-03T12: 05
2021-11-03T12: 11
spread of coronavirus
society
Moscow
Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation (ranhigs)
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756660907_0:191:3072:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_aa8b123bfade7d369908f93ee310524d.jpg
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. RANEPA will extend distance learning for students due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the capital, the decision on branches will be made based on the epidemiological situation in the regions, the press service of the university told RIA Novosti. it was decided to extend the distance learning format for students receiving higher education. The educational process will be organized in a distance format until further notice. ” epidemiological situation in each region, added the press service.
https://ria.ru/20211102/vaktsinatsiya-1757434955.html
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756660907_130-0:2861:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a5be5e0e0b8cc94fdc7b4cd449e8332.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Society, Moscow, Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation (ranhigs)
RANEPA will extend distance learning for students