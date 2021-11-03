https://ria.ru/20211103/ucheba-1757516538.html

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. RANEPA will extend distance learning for students due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the capital, the decision on branches will be made based on the epidemiological situation in the regions, the press service of the university told RIA Novosti. it was decided to extend the distance learning format for students receiving higher education. The educational process will be organized in a distance format until further notice. ” epidemiological situation in each region, added the press service.

