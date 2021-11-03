https://ria.ru/20211103/arest-1757644784.html
Rapper Yung Trappa arrested on rape charges
The court arrested the rapper Yung Trappa on rape charges – Russia news today
Rapper Yung Trappa arrested on rape charges
A man was arrested, accused of committing crimes against sexual inviolability against two 18-year-old girls in the village of Podborovye of Vyborgsky
S.-PETERSBURG, November 3 – RIA Novosti. A man was arrested, accused of committing crimes against sexual immunity against two 18-year-old girls in the village of Podborovye, Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad region, the press service of the regional department of the Investigative Committee reports. According to RIA Novosti in the department, the accused was arrested for two months. Earlier, a source in the power structures told RIA Novosti about the arrest of 26-year-old Vladislav Shiryaev, known as rapper Yung Trappa, on suspicion of committing rape in the Leningrad region. investigation, on the night of November 1, “the suspect, being in one of the rooms in a household located in the village of Podborovye, Vyborgsky District of the Leningrad Region, committed crimes against sexual inviolability against two 18-year-old girls.” He was charged with committing crimes under paragraph “b” of Part 2 of Art. 131 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and for two episodes of clause “b” part 2 of Art. 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Rape and violent acts of a sexual nature, coupled with the threat of murder). In 2015, the rapper Yung Trappa was arrested for drug trafficking and received 5 years 7 months in prison. In February 2021, he was released, in March he released two joint tracks with Morgenstern – Morgenstern claimed in court that it was Yung Trappa who uttered the words about drugs in the compositions for which he was prosecuted. In April, the rapper got into an accident in a car-sharing car.
