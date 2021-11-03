Rihanna surprised fans with a walk in Los Angeles in a 2000s outfit

Los Angeles, October 29. Famous performer and businesswoman Rihanna was criticized for her retro outfit. The star walked the streets of Los Angeles in a 2000s-themed suit.

The paparazzi managed to capture the singer on her way to the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. For the publication, the artist chose a white linen top, a pink loose skirt, decorated with mother-of-pearl sequins and feathers along the hem. The star complemented the image with a massive parka to match the outfit and open stiletto sandals.

Photos appeared on the pages of the Daily Mail, and later on social networks. A huge number of perplexed comments appeared under the pictures of the star. Fans do not understand why their idol fell into such “bad taste”.

“She’s dressed up in baby clothes or in a Halloween costume”; “Disgusting bad taste, as if she were choosing a worse outfit”; “I barely recognized her in such an outfit. Maybe she is pregnant and hides from us? ” – asked the fans.

However, the Barbados singer is no stranger to criticism. Rihanna has repeatedly noted that she does not care for the opinion of critics, and she is grateful to those who support her. The support of the fans was especially vivid under the picture in which the star appeared half-naked in her underwear.