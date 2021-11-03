Ripple moves XRP to Ethereum for liquidity

In fact, the tokenized XRP will be held by an Asian custodian called the Hex Trust.

Ripple’s token, XRP, distances itself from the XRP Ledger distributed ledger network. How wrote on his Twitter page, Ripple CTO David Schwartza, wrapped xrp (WXRP) holders will have access to the entire Ethereum ecosystem.

The service provider will be the Wrapped company, and the tokens themselves will be stored under the management of the Asian company Hex Trust. Each WXRP will be backed by XRP in a 1: 1 ratio. More details on the Ripple initiative will be available in November. Calvin Shen, head of sales at Hex Trust, said WXRP will enable transactions with “a wider range of decentralized applications.”

However, it seems that the cryptocurrency community does not understand the meaning of such a decision. For example, users perplexed on how they should use WXRP if the average commission on the Ethereum network reaches $ 200 at peak times. Also users celebrate high risks of a counterparty represented by Hex Trust, which will control all coins.

Ripple leaves court

User skepticism is also due to the fact that XRP fans often presented the token as a competitor to ETH. Moving to Ethereum could mean XRPL is not a success among token holders. suggested username @pwouellette.

Some have expressed the opinion that the real reason for the move lies far from the desire to develop the ecosystem of the Ripple company. For example how celebrate users, thus in Ripple can try to distance themselves from the prosecution of the US exchange regulator.

We will remind, earlier it became known that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) does not classify bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) as securities, which cannot be said about XRP. Officially at Ripple claimthat moving to Ethereum will help the project “liquidity”. On the back of the news, XRP soared 8% to $ 1.2. However, the token still lags behind solana (SOL) and cardano (ADA) in terms of market capitalization.

