Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon to star in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

American actors Robert Downey Jr. (Chaplin, Iron Man) and Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting, The Bourne Identity) may star in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. This was reported by Deadline.

The artists are currently negotiating to participate in the film, in which the cast already includes Cillian Murphy (“Peaky Blinders”, “Breakfast on Pluto”). Also in the tape can play Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place”, “The Devil Wears Prada”).

The film will tell about the fate of theoretical physicist Robert Oppenheimer, head of the Manhattan Project, which developed the atomic bomb during World War II.

The film will be based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Byrd and Martin J. Sherwin. Production of the painting will begin in early 2022. Nolan will direct and write.

The release of “Oppenheimer” is scheduled for July 21, 2023. Nolan received special rental conditions from Universal as an exception. His film will be given 90 to 120 days of release in theaters. Not only is this the largest rolling window in the pandemic era so far, it is also potentially larger than pre-pandemic times.

Christopher Nolan’s latest film, Argument, hit the big screens in August 2020 and became the first blockbuster to be shown in theaters since the start of the pandemic. He managed to collect $ 363 million at the worldwide box office, which put him on the fourth line in the ranking of the highest grossing films of 2020.