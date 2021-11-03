Robert Downey Jr. found a new role for myself

The day before it became known that Robert Downey Jr., known to most viewers for the role of superhero Tony Stark in the Marvel comics, is negotiating with director Christopher Nolan to participate in his new project. Also, according to the publication Variety, Matt Damon may be included in the cast of the new film of one of the most extraordinary Hollywood directors. What roles will go to Robert Downey Jr. and his colleague Damon is not reported.

As for the plot, Christopher Nolan dedicated his new work to Robert Oppenheimer, the creator of the atomic bomb and scientific director of the Manhattan Project. The film is based on the book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer”. Earlier it became known that Nolan is considering the main roles of Cillian Murphy (he should play Oppenheimer) and Emily Blunt (she is predicted to be the wife of a physicist).

Unlike Christopher Nolan’s previous films, tentatively titled Oppenheimer will be co-directed by Universal. With Warner Bros. Nolan interrupted many years of cooperation after they began to release all their film releases in a hybrid format during the pandemic. Nolan, for his new project, requested a solid budget, a wide film distribution window, a fee, and a separate percentage of the fees. Only Universal agreed to all the conditions put forward. Oppenheimer is due to be released in 2023.