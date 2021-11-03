https://ria.ru/20211103/drony-1757476025.html

Rosatom nuclear center will create a projectile for catching drones with a cutting net

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Scientists of the Russian Federal Nuclear Center – All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Technical Physics (RFNC-VNIITF, Snezhinsk, Chelyabinsk Region) are creating a new ammunition designed to more effectively combat small-sized drones and aerial bombs, follows from a document posted on the Rospatent website. this projectile was patented at the end of October 2021. Currently, RFNC specialists are preparing for the manufacture and preliminary testing of this product. It is planned that the projectile will be able to fight against small-sized drones or guided air bombs of the enemy more successfully than existing models by increasing the effective engagement area of ​​drones. sequentially located along the axis of the projectile, throwing blocks, each of which contains explosives and striking elements – weights connected by flexible connecting cutting elements. Under the influence of explosives near the target, the weights are fired in pairs and stretch the connecting elements, from which the cutting network is formed. The expediency of this invention is explained by the fact that traditional means of destruction do not have such a significant damaging effect on the target due to the small effective projection area of ​​the air target and design features of its aerodynamic surfaces, as a rule, made of easily penetrable plastic. ammunition is almost impossible to use against drones due to its significant mass, dimensions and high recoil when firing. In addition, due to the high lethality of such shells, it is difficult to use them in peacetime. RFNC-VNIITF is one of the key enterprises of the nuclear weapons complex of Rosatom. The main task of the Snezhinsky nuclear center is to solve scientific and technical problems related to ensuring and maintaining the reliability and safety of Russia’s nuclear weapons. RFNC-VNIITF also solves problems in the nuclear power complex, nuclear medicine, supercomputers and computational technologies.

