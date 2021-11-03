https://ria.ru/20211103/drony-1757476025.html
Rosatom nuclear center will create a projectile for catching drones with a cutting net
Rosatom nuclear center will create a projectile for catching drones with a cutting net – Russia news today
Rosatom nuclear center will create a projectile for catching drones with a cutting net
Scientists of the Russian Federal Nuclear Center – All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Technical Physics (RFNC-VNIITF, Snezhinsk, Chelyabinsk … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
2021-11-03T03: 17
2021-11-03T03: 17
2021-11-03T03: 27
security
technologies
Chelyabinsk region
Snezhinsk
Moscow
state atomic energy corporation “Rosatom”
Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent)
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148486/98/1484869847_0:235:2500:1641_1920x0_80_0_0_f0600d403102c3865e93e8723f480be1.jpg
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Scientists of the Russian Federal Nuclear Center – All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Technical Physics (RFNC-VNIITF, Snezhinsk, Chelyabinsk Region) are creating a new ammunition designed to more effectively combat small-sized drones and aerial bombs, follows from a document posted on the Rospatent website. this projectile was patented at the end of October 2021. Currently, RFNC specialists are preparing for the manufacture and preliminary testing of this product. It is planned that the projectile will be able to fight against small-sized drones or guided air bombs of the enemy more successfully than existing models by increasing the effective engagement area of drones. sequentially located along the axis of the projectile, throwing blocks, each of which contains explosives and striking elements – weights connected by flexible connecting cutting elements. Under the influence of explosives near the target, the weights are fired in pairs and stretch the connecting elements, from which the cutting network is formed. The expediency of this invention is explained by the fact that traditional means of destruction do not have such a significant damaging effect on the target due to the small effective projection area of the air target and design features of its aerodynamic surfaces, as a rule, made of easily penetrable plastic. ammunition is almost impossible to use against drones due to its significant mass, dimensions and high recoil when firing. In addition, due to the high lethality of such shells, it is difficult to use them in peacetime. RFNC-VNIITF is one of the key enterprises of the nuclear weapons complex of Rosatom. The main task of the Snezhinsky nuclear center is to solve scientific and technical problems related to ensuring and maintaining the reliability and safety of Russia’s nuclear weapons. RFNC-VNIITF also solves problems in the nuclear power complex, nuclear medicine, supercomputers and computational technologies.
https://ria.ru/20211020/ispytaniya-1755362250.html
https://ria.ru/20211102/drony-1757307793.html
Chelyabinsk region
Snezhinsk
Moscow
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148486/98/1484869847_0-0:2500:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_48f26070ea37873a0e4638a6ca911ad8.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
security, technologies, chelyabinsk region, snezhinsk, moscow, state atomic energy corporation “rosatom”, federal service for intellectual property (rosatent), russia
Rosatom nuclear center will create a projectile for catching drones with a cutting net
According to the description of the invention, this projectile was patented at the end of October 2021. At present, RFNC specialists are preparing for the manufacture and preliminary testing of this product.
It is planned that the projectile will be able to fight against small drones or guided air bombs of the enemy more successfully than existing models by increasing the effective area of destruction of drones.
The projectile, being developed at the Snezhinsk nuclear center, contains a body with a set of projectile blocks arranged in series along the projectile axis, each of which contains explosives and striking elements – weights connected by flexible connecting cutting elements. Under the influence of explosives, not far from the target, the weights are fired in pairs and stretch the connecting elements behind them, from which the cutting network is formed.
Tests of spy drone detection system by sound have been completed in Russia
The expediency of this invention is explained by the fact that traditional means of destruction do not have such a significant damaging effect on the target due to the small effective projection area of the air target and the design features of its aerodynamic surfaces, as a rule, made of easily penetrable plastic.
To increase the effectiveness of hitting small targets in such projectiles, the explosive charge and the mass of the damaging elements are increased, which makes the projectile heavier and leads to the need to use artillery barrels, which makes such ammunition almost impossible to use against drones due to the significant mass, size and high recoil when firing. In addition, due to the high lethality of such projectiles, it is difficult to use them in peacetime.
The source spoke about plans to create kamikaze drones for border protection