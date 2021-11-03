Roskomnadzor demanded to unblock videos with the Russian anthem on Instagram :: Politics :: RBC

The social network reported that the performance of the Russian anthem violates the copyright of a content producer from Germany. In winter, there was a similar conflict with the YouTube platform and also because of the anthem.

Photo: Roman Balaev / TASS



The Russian regulator demanded that Facebook unblock videos with the Russian anthem, which have become inaccessible to users under the pretext of copyright infringement, TASS reports. The videos were blocked on the social network Instagram, which is part of Facebook.

In a letter sent to Facebook, Roskomnadzor demanded that all restrictions be removed from videos in which the country’s anthem is played.

“The social network Instagram, under the pretext of copyright infringement, imposed a restriction on a video containing fragments of the national anthem of the Russian Federation, published on the Instagram account Vesti Altai of the Russian media outlet“ State Internet channel Russia ”. Roskomnadzor sent a letter to Facebook Inc demanding to remove all restrictions imposed on videos containing the anthem of the Russian Federation or its fragments, and inform Roskomnadzor about this, “the agency quotes the regulator’s letter.

The department noted that the anthem, like other state symbols, is not subject to copyright. “Blocking materials containing fragments of the national anthem of the Russian Federation is unacceptable,” the Roskomnadzor stressed.