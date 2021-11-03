Rospotrebnadzor extended the ban on public events in schools :: Society :: RBC

The department upheld the sanitary restrictions for schools until 2024. Among them is the obligatory check of the temperature at the entrance and the assignment of a separate room for each class in all subjects.

Photo: Kirill Kukhmar / TASS



The decree on the extension of the mandatory sanitary rules for schools was signed by the chief state sanitary doctor Anna Popova, the document was published on the portal of legal information.

Restrictions for educational organizations for children and youth will be valid until January 1, 2024. Among the basic requirements:

A ban on holding mass events with the participation of different classes and groups.

Checking the inlet temperature and isolating children and adults with signs of infectious diseases.

Each class should be assigned a separate room for teaching in all subjects. This requirement does not apply to activities that require special equipment, in particular physical education, drawing, physics, chemistry and labor lessons.

Classes and breaks should be scheduled in such a way as to minimize student-to-student contact.

In Moscow, against the background of the deteriorating situation with the pandemic, it was decided to conduct an experiment on rapid testing of schoolchildren for coronavirus infection. The pilot project was launched on October 13, and ten schools are participating in it.