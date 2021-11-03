https://ria.ru/20211103/limony-1757477455.html

Rospotrebnadzor has suspended the import of lemons of one of the Turkish enterprises

Rospotrebnadzor has suspended the import of lemons of one of the Turkish enterprises – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

Rospotrebnadzor has suspended the import of lemons of one of the Turkish enterprises

Rospotrebnadzor has suspended the import of lemons from the Turkish manufacturer Gonder Soguk since November 3 due to the high content of pesticides in them, according to the website … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T05: 40

2021-11-03T05: 40

2021-11-03T07: 02

economy

Turkey

Moscow

Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor)

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0e/1754496130_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd511cea79219ad31a18a644f73ed42.jpg

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Rospotrebnadzor has suspended the import of lemons from the Turkish manufacturer Gonder Soguk since November 3 due to the high content of pesticides in them, according to the agency’s website. It is noted that such measures were taken after the discovery of the pesticide Chlorpyrifos on the products of Gonder Soguk, the concentration of which exceeded the maximum permissible level. The publication stressed that the products will be withdrawn from circulation. Rosselkhoznadzor at the end of October conducted an inspection of the cultivation areas of Turkish mandarins, in which Rospotrebnadzor detected a high concentration of the pesticide chlorpyrifos.

https://ria.ru/20211028/mandariny-1756636578.html

Turkey

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0e/1754496130_174-0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98aa06660b0b40fcf53cc08158b2c9ba.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, turkey, moscow, federal service for supervision of consumer rights protection and human well-being (rospotrebnadzor), russia