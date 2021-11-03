https://ria.ru/20211103/limony-1757477455.html
Rospotrebnadzor has suspended the import of lemons of one of the Turkish enterprises
Rospotrebnadzor has suspended the import of lemons of one of the Turkish enterprises – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
Rospotrebnadzor has suspended the import of lemons of one of the Turkish enterprises
Rospotrebnadzor has suspended the import of lemons from the Turkish manufacturer Gonder Soguk since November 3 due to the high content of pesticides in them, according to the website … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
2021-11-03T05: 40
2021-11-03T05: 40
2021-11-03T07: 02
economy
Turkey
Moscow
Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor)
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0e/1754496130_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd511cea79219ad31a18a644f73ed42.jpg
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Rospotrebnadzor has suspended the import of lemons from the Turkish manufacturer Gonder Soguk since November 3 due to the high content of pesticides in them, according to the agency’s website. It is noted that such measures were taken after the discovery of the pesticide Chlorpyrifos on the products of Gonder Soguk, the concentration of which exceeded the maximum permissible level. The publication stressed that the products will be withdrawn from circulation. Rosselkhoznadzor at the end of October conducted an inspection of the cultivation areas of Turkish mandarins, in which Rospotrebnadzor detected a high concentration of the pesticide chlorpyrifos.
https://ria.ru/20211028/mandariny-1756636578.html
Turkey
Moscow
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0e/1754496130_174-0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98aa06660b0b40fcf53cc08158b2c9ba.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economy, turkey, moscow, federal service for supervision of consumer rights protection and human well-being (rospotrebnadzor), russia
Rospotrebnadzor has suspended the import of lemons of one of the Turkish enterprises