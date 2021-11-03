Rospotrebnadzor: up to 5% of Russians become infected with coronavirus after full vaccination

After completing the full course of vaccination, from 2% to 5% of Russians are infected with the coronavirus, said the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova in an interview with the Russia 24 TV channel. According to Ms. Popova, this is “a very good indicator.” Among those who have recovered, no more than 0.25% are re-infected.

“For Russian vaccines today, it is shown in the Russian Federation that the sick after fully completed vaccination from 2% to 5%, not more, and this is a very good indicator,” said Mrs. Popova. A fragment of the interview was published on the Telegram channel of journalist Naili Asker-zade.

Anna Popova noted that the proportion of people who re-fall ill with COVID-19 is extremely low. “The question of re-infected people who have been ill, it is being debated, but here the answer is quite obvious. We get sick no more than a quarter of a percent of those who have already been ill. This is a very low percentage, ”she said.

In Russia, five vaccines received registration certificates from the Ministry of Health: Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, the first and second variants of EpiVacCorona and KoviVak. At the same time, the first version of EpiVac was withdrawn from circulation.

As Kommersant found out, the internal political block of the presidential administration has started organizing a new information campaign in the field of vaccination against coronavirus. The previous one was recognized as ineffective, among other things, due to insufficient attention to the regions and too aggressive campaigning. Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, denies this.

