Roszdravnadzor asked to identify anti-vaccination doctors – RT in Russian

Roszdravnadzor asked the territorial bodies of the department to identify citizens who are actively involved in the anti-vaccination campaign and spread false information about the dangers of vaccination against COVID-19, Medvestnik reports with reference to a copy of the letter, the authenticity of which, as the newspaper writes, was confirmed by the service itself.

As stated in the publication, Roszdravnadzor instructed the territorial bodies “to identify citizens taking part in the anti-vaccination campaign” and spreading fakes about the alleged harm of vaccination.

It is specified that information about such citizens “must be transferred to the prosecutor’s office” and “the investigating authorities of the subject.” According to the publication, the document was signed by the head of Roszdravnadzor Alla Samoilova.

In particular, the service instructed to pay special attention to “health workers taking part in the anti-vaccination campaign,” the portal writes.

There are no official comments from Roszdravnadzor on this matter.

In July, the first deputy chairman of the Public Chamber of the Leningrad Region, Vladimir Petrov, proposed to establish responsibility for the call to refuse vaccination for non-medical reasons.

According to the former chief sanitary doctor of Russia, Gennady Onishchenko, doctors who give unfounded comments about the dangers of vaccination are criminals.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the situation with anti-vaccines, urged to listen not to people who “understand little about this and use rumors”, but to specialists.