Roszdravnadzor demanded to report anti-vaccination in the UK

The territorial bodies of Roszdravnadzor received an order from the head department with the requirement to inform law enforcement officers about citizens who participate in the anti-vaccination campaign. As reported by RBC with reference to the publication of Medvestnik, the document says that special attention should be paid to anti-vaccination doctors.

It is reported that the document was signed by the head of the department, Alla Samoilova, letters were sent out on November 1. Roszdravnadzor confirmed to journalists the authenticity of the order.

The document says that employees of Roszdravnadzor will have to report to the territorial investigation bodies and the prosecutor’s office about citizens whose activities “have signs of violations” under Articles 207.1 and 207.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The first article talks about the public dissemination of knowingly false information about circumstances that pose a threat to safety and life. The maximum sanction for her is three years in prison. The second article concerns the public dissemination of such socially significant information, which entailed grave consequences. If the result is the death of a person, the penalty is up to five years in prison.

Sources said that the letter appeared after a meeting of the operational headquarters of the Ministry of Health, at which, among other things, measures to counter the anti-vaccination movement were discussed.

“The Ministry of Health was tough,” the sources say.

The letter from the department to the territorial divisions says that after contacting the prosecutor’s office or the Investigative Committee, the division must notify Roszdravnadzor of the incident within three days.

