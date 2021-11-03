Roszdravnadzor ordered to report anti-vaccination in the UK :: Society :: RBC

The department instructed to pay special attention to doctors who oppose vaccination. They are offered to punish them under articles on public dissemination of false socially significant information with grave consequences.

Photo: Sergey Kiselev / AGN “Moscow”



The territorial bodies of Roszdravnadzor received an order to report to the investigating authorities and the prosecutor’s office information about citizens who participate in the anti-vaccination campaign, with special attention to be paid to anti-vaccination doctors. This is reported by the Medvestnik edition with reference to the letter of Roszdravnadzor, which was sent on November 1. The document was signed by the head of Roszdravnadzor Alla Samoilova, its authenticity was confirmed by the press service of the department.

Employees of Roszdravnadzor will have to report to the territorial investigative bodies and the prosecutor’s office about citizens, “whose activities have signs of offenses, the responsibility for the commission of which is provided for in Articles 207.1 and 207.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” the letter cites the publication.

At the same time, medical workers who participate in the anti-vaccination campaign should be under special supervision.

The source of the publication said that the letter appeared after a meeting of the operational headquarters of the Ministry of Health. At it, among other issues, they discussed measures to counter the anti-vaccination movement, and “the Ministry of Health was tough.”

The territorial authorities, after contacting the prosecutor’s office or the investigating authorities, must notify Roszdravnadzor about this within three days.