Roust leaves Poland – Business – Kommersant

One of the largest Russian alcohol holdings Roust (Russian Standard, Green Mark) Rustam Tariko sells the Polish company CEDC, which produces the brands Absolwent, Zubrowka, etc., to the local group Maspex, a major player in the food and beverage market. The deal is worth about $ 1 billion. Roust wants to focus on the growth of the Russian market and the international expansion of its global brands. And experts believe that the sale of the business could be related to the need to solve the problems of another business of Rustam Tariko, who also owns the Russian Standard Bank.

Roust Alcohol Holding Rustam Tariko has agreed to sell the Polish CEDC International Sp. z oo (CEDC) local group Maspex, a major producer of beverages, instant food, pasta, sauces and more. Roust announced this on Wednesday. A Maspex representative did not promptly answer Kommersant’s questions.

Mr. Tariko’s structures were acquired by CEDC in 2013. CEDC now owns two vodka factories in Poland with an annual production capacity of over 780 million bottles of vodka. It produces drinks under the brands Absolwent, Zubrowka, Bols, Royal, Soplica, and also distributes Jagermeister liqueur, Remy Martin cognacs, Metaxa, Grant`s, Campari and Aperol brands. Annual sales of CEDC, according to Roust, are 17.1 million decaliters.

Roust is one of the largest producers and sellers of alcohol in Russia. It produces, in particular, vodka under the brands “Russian Standard”, “Green Mark”, “Parliament”. In 2020, the revenue of Rust Russia JSC was RUB 31.63 billion, with a net loss of RUB 3.82 billion. According to Impact, total sales of Roust in 2020 increased by 2.5% to 29.7 million decaliters. Global sales of Russian Standard, in particular, increased by 2.8% to 3.3 million decaliters.

As noted in Roust, in seven years CEDC has become a leader in all vodka segments of the Polish market, doubling its market share to 47%, and EBITDA to over $ 100 million. The cost of CEDC in the course of the deal with Maspex is about $ 1 billion.

Roust clarified that the sale of the asset is in line with the group’s strategy with a focus on the further growth of the Russian market and the international expansion of its global brands, and the proceeds from the sale will be used to further develop Roust’s business, primarily in Russia.

Roust will remain the distributor of CEDC alcohol brands in key international markets, while CEDC will continue to sell Russian Standard and Gancia in Poland.

Director of the Center for Research on Federal and Regional Alcohol Markets Vadim Drobiz notes that CEDC could already reach its development potential and became too large for Roust, and therefore it was decided to sell the asset to a strategic investor. But a Kommersant source in a large alcohol company notes that CEDC is the main, perhaps the only, profitable asset of Roust. Stanislav Kaufman, the owner of the Kaufman brand agency, agrees that CEDC is Roust’s most valuable alcoholic asset, which distinguishes popular brands, primarily Zubrowka, with large sales volumes, as well as a location in the EU, which makes it easier to access the attractive European market.

According to Mr. Kaufman, the sale of the business could be related to the need to solve some problems within the entire business of Rustam Tariko (also owns the Russian Standard Bank), or it could be explained by the receipt of an advantageous offer that he did not want to miss. As the expert notes, with the sale of CEDC, Roust’s alcohol business will noticeably weaken, since the Russian division will not be able to compensate for the dropped volumes.

Anatoly Kostyrev