Russian electronics manufacturers demanded to reject all purchases based on foreign processors





The Association of Developers and Manufacturers of Electronics asked the Ministry of Digital Affairs to change the rules for selecting end-to-end projects published in October 2021, the ARPE wants to see in it a clause allowing rejection of applications that use products on foreign processors.

Rules are there to be changed

The Association of Developers and Manufacturers of Electronics (ARPE) made a proposal to improve the rules for the selection of so-called “end-to-end projects” for the introduction and use of domestic radio electronics by Russian business. According to Kommersant, the Association announced its proposals in a letter sent at the end of October 2021 to the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Government of Russia.

Representatives of the Ministry of Finance confirmed to CNews the fact of receiving the letter and said that it was accepted for consideration.

As CNews reported, the rules for the selection of such projects were prepared and published by the Ministry of Digital Science on the regulation.gov.ru portal in mid-October 2021. The proposed document is called “On the procedure for managing end-to-end projects in the field of end-to-end projects for the implementation of Russian radio-electronic products and software of Russian origin.” whose public comment ended on October 29, 2021.

The document contains a number of requirements for end-to-end projects that expect to receive subsidies. In particular, their volume must be at least 500 million rubles. At the same time, 90% of the total cost should be directed to the purchase of Russian radio-electronic products and software. The rules for granting subsidies also assume that the share of equity and borrowed funds of the main (anchor) customer must be at least 51% of the total cost of the project. There are also many requirements for the anchor customers themselves.

What ARPE is seeking

In its letter, ARPE proposes, when selecting applications for the introduction of Russian products, to reject those projects that use foreign-made processors. This opinion was expressed in a letter by the executive director of the Association. Ivan Pokrovsky… He believes that if this is not done, then customers will continue to choose such projects, not wanting to switch to domestic hardware platforms on their own initiative.

ARPE believes that there is no place for Western processors in Russian end-to-end projects

ARPE also noted that in the current version of the support rules, the project selection process is 100% controlled by “customers of equipment and manufacturers of solutions based on foreign software and hardware platforms.” In this regard, the Association proposed an idea to introduce restrictions on the composition of the expert council for the selection of projects. According to ARPE, it should include at least 30% of representatives of companies developing Russian processors.

Financial support for cross-cutting projects

The preparation and publication of the rules for the selection of cross-cutting projects was preceded by the approval by the Government in September 2021 of the rules for granting subsidies for their implementation. They say that companies implementing projects for the introduction of Russian electronic products can count on an amount of up to 4 billion rubles. in year.

Companies, however, will still have to invest their own funds – at least 100 million rubles. for the entire period of the project, which can be up to five years. Taking this into account, the maximum amount of government subsidies may be 20 billion rubles.

In addition, the company will have to make a commitment according to which the share of Russian electronics in the total volume of its project will be at least 70%,

According to Kommersant, at the beginning of November 2021, several end-to-end projects for the implementation of Russian electronics were approved. Among them is the creation by Rosatom of an “import-substituted infrastructure landscape”, estimated at 10.4 billion rubles. Also approved by VTB Bank of Russian software and hardware systems for corporate information platforms for 9.3 billion rubles. According to preliminary data, within the framework of this project, all hardware will be built on processors developed by the Russian company Yadro with an open RISC-V architecture.

Market Participants’ Opinion

Deputy Marketing Director of MCST JSC (develops Elbrus processors) Konstantin Trushkin commented on the letter of ARPE to Kommersant. In his words, the state may well pay extra to customers not for Intel or IBM processors, but for “non-standard” Russian platforms, to which he attributed Elbrus processors and “If we introduce Russian technology on the processors of Western vendors, then what will the state pay extra for? Today, design centers are not part of the expert council and have little effect on the approval of end-to-end projects, and there are cases when end-to-end projects are approved, where it is possible not to use Russian processors at all, ”he added.

Yadro, on the other hand, is confident that end-to-end projects are currently being considered by “a balanced expert community, including representatives of all developers of domestic processors, technology vendors and consumers.” “All currently announced projects that have received support are aimed at the transition of key consumers to products running on domestic processors,” the company representatives said.

According to the developers of domestic CPUs, they are quite ready to provide any volumes of supplies of their chips, if they are planned in advance. Konstantin Trushkin noted that “already from 2023, it is possible to meet all the needs of anchor customers, and in 2022, the already ordered Elbrus chips are sufficient for pilot deployments.”

Business Development Director, Baikal Electronics Vitaly Bogdanov I agree with Trushkin. “End-to-end projects provide subsidies for the introduction of equipment with a planning horizon of up to five years – within these periods there are no problems in order to ensure the supply of components,” he said.