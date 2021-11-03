https://ria.ru/20211102/albom-1757398790.html

Russian opera singer dedicated a music album to the Pope

Russian opera singer dedicated a music album to the Pope – Russia news today

Russian opera singer dedicated a music album to the Pope

The first solo album of the opera singer Svetlana Kasyan Fratelli Tutti, dedicated to Pope Francis, will be released on music platforms on December 17 … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The first solo album of the opera singer Svetlana Kasyan Fratelli Tutti, dedicated to Pope Francis, will be released on music platforms on December 17, on the day of the 85th anniversary of the pontiff, the singer told RIA Novosti. “This is my first solo album, it was recorded in June in a studio in Los -Angeles. Fratelli Tutti translated from Italian means “All are brothers”, the same name was given to the last encyclical (message of the Pope to the bishops and flock – ed.) Of the pontiff in 2020. He appeals not only to Catholics, but to all believers the world, reminding that people of different religions and nationalities need to live in peace. The album was made in this concept, it includes compositions in different languages ​​- Italian, Georgian, Armenian, Jewish, Latin. The album is dedicated to the Pope and will be released on December 17 on his birthday dad, he will be 85 years old “, – said Kasyan. relationship, he is a longtime admirer of her talent. In 2019, the singer was awarded the Knightly Order of St. Sylvester by Pope Francis for her services in the field of culture. “The Pope is a great lover of opera, he listens to Svetlana’s tracks, he also loves Argentine tango – the composition La Cumparsita in the album is dedicated to Pope Francis. Svetlana is already For 12 years she has been singing in the best opera houses in Italy, she was lucky enough to get an audience at the Vatican with Pope Francis, to receive invaluable advice from him, “Sevastyanov said. Russian opera singer (soprano) Svetlana Kasyan was born on July 24, 1984 in Batumi, Georgian SSR. The singer graduated from the Moscow State Conservatory named after P.I. Tchaikovsky, trained with Placido Domingo. In 2010, Kasyan made her debut at the Bolshoi as Kupava in Rimsky-Korsakov’s The Snow Maiden, and later performed here as Fata Morgana (The Love for Three Oranges by Sergei Prokofiev) and Nastasya (The Enchantress by Pyotr Tchaikovsky). In 2011 he made his debut in Italy in the city of Bari in Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. The singer performed on the stages of the Teatro Regio Turin, La Fenice Theater in Venice in the title role in the opera “Tosca”, at the Teatro Luciano Pavarotti in Modena, at the Bologna Opera House. In 2013, the singer gave a recital in Rome, organized under the auspices of the President Italy and the Pontifical Council for Culture. On the same day, she received a personal audience with Pope Francis. In 2017 and 2018, the pope received the singer again at an audience and elevated Kasian to the rank of Dame of the Order of Saint Sylvester for services to the church and Catholicism.

