Russian regions update maximums for cases

New anti-records for the spread of coronavirus are being recorded in the regions of Russia. In Primorye, for the first time in the entire pandemic, more than 300 cases were detected per day. The incidence is growing in many other parts of the country, but the rate of vaccination is still lagging behind the required level. This forces the authorities to introduce new restrictions.

So, in the Khabarovsk Territory, a lockdown is actually being introduced tomorrow. All shopping centers that do not sell food will be closed, as well as alcohol stores. Together with them, entertainment and cultural facilities will stop working, the sphere of cosmetics and consumer services will pause, and catering will work only for take-out and delivery.

In Kamchatka, QR codes are being introduced for travel from region to region by bus and flights. And in other regions, restrictions are partly weakened. So, in the Rostov region restaurants and cafes in hotels will open their doors today, but only for employees and guests.

Throughout Russia, residents and doctors are being helped by volunteers, and the scale of this support is growing, notes the Russia 24 TV channel. For example, in Smolensk, only in medical institutions, the number of volunteers has grown 2.5 times compared to last spring.

According to the headquarters, published the day before, more than 39 thousand infected with covid were detected in Russia per day. Recovered from the sick earlier – less than 31 thousand, and thus the number of patients in our country increased by more than 8 thousand.